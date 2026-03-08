Iran war: What is happening on day nine of US-Israel attacks?

The US and Israel continue to strike Iran, hitting oil storage depots and refining facilities for the first time.

The United States and Israel are continuing large-scale strikes on Iran, including an attack on an oil depot on Saturday, as the conflict has widened to include the Gulf region as well as Lebanon and Iraq.

Iran has said the US will pay for waging war and continued its retaliatory strikes on Israel and US military assets in Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, despite Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian promising on Saturday to halt attacks on Gulf states as long as their territories were not used to attack Iran.

Here is where things stand on day nine of the war:

In Iran

A report conducted by the US National Intelligence Council found that a “large-scale” US-led assault on Iran was unlikely to topple the country’s government, according to The Washington Post. The report also described the prospect of Iran’s fragmented opposition taking control of the country as “unlikely”. Oil trade: The war has roiled global markets, and oil prices have hit multiyear highs, with the Strait of Hormuz effectively shut. In one week of the war, Brent crude oil price climbed 27 percent, the biggest weekly gain since the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

In Gulf nations

It said an attack on Riyadh’s diplomatic quarter was foiled and several drones were downed in its airspace. Gulf Cooperation Council: The GCC said Iran’s continued attacks against Bahrain and Kuwait are “dangerous acts of aggression” that threaten regional security and stability. The bloc comprises Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

The GCC said Iran’s continued attacks against Bahrain and Kuwait are “dangerous acts of aggression” that threaten regional security and stability. The bloc comprises Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Aviation and evacuation updates: Following significant regional airspace closures and flight cancellations, Qatar’s Hamad international airport partially resumed air navigation via dedicated “emergency routes”. Qatar Airways operated special flights from London, Paris, Madrid, Rome, Frankfurt and Bangkok to Doha on Sunday. According to the airport’s website, all of those flights landed safely.

In Israel

The Israeli military said Iran launched several missiles towards Israel. Air raid sirens were activated in southern Israel, including in the Negev Desert. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) described the latest attack as the “27th wave of Operation True Promise”.

In the US

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth issued a new threat to Iran. “If you kill Americans, if you threaten Americans anywhere on earth, we will hunt you down without apology and without hesitation, and we will kill you,” he said on X. Nuclear stockpile: Axios reported that the US and Israel have discussed the possibility of deploying special forces to seize Iran’s stockpile of highly enriched uranium. The news outlet said the mission would likely take place “at a later stage” of the war.

In Lebanon, Iraq