More than 30 injured in nightclub bombing in northern Peru

Peru has experienced an uptick in organised crime, including extortion, a trend analysts link to government corruption.

About 33 people have been injured in a nightclub bombing in the coastal town of Trujillo in northern Peru, with minors among those hurt in the explosion.

Authorities say that the attack took place in the early morning hours on Saturday, with an explosion ripping through the club.

The circumstances of the blast are still being investigated, but the bombing took place in a region that has been hard hit by an uptick in organised crime, a source of growing concern in Peru.

At least five of those injured are in serious condition, according to the executive director of the Trujillo Health Network, Gerardo Florian Gomez. Three of the injured were minors, including one victim who is 16 years old and two more who are 17 years old.

Some victims have suffered shrapnel wounds and are undergoing amputation procedures and surgery.

A similar incident occurred in the same city less than a month ago. Trujillo is located about 500 kilometres (310 miles) north of the capital of Lima, and it is one of the most populous cities in the country.

Official figures show that a total of 136 explosions took place in Trujillo in 2025.

Overall, 286 took place in the wider region of La Libertad, which has become an epicentre of illicit mining and extortion by organised crime.

Analysts and rights groups say that organised crime, a serious issue in Peru and other countries in South America, has benefitted from laws passed by the Peruvian Congress that have weakened government transparency and judicial oversight in recent years.

The government has simultaneously embraced emergency powers on the premise of combatting crime.

Just last October, the Peruvian government implemented a 30-day state of emergency in Lima in response to an outbreak of antigovernment protests.

The emergency declaration suspended certain civil liberties while giving the military and law enforcement expanded powers, fuelling concerns about human rights abuses.

“Congress’ assault on the rule of law has left millions of Peruvians more exposed to the threats of organized crime,” Juanita Goebertus, the Americas director at the watchdog group Human Rights Watch, said in a report published in July 2025.

The group said that homicides in Peru increased by nearly 15 percent in 2025 compared with the same period in 2024, building on a trend of surging homicide rates that has been in place since 2021.

Government statistics indicate there were nearly 2,200 homicides related to organised crime last year.

That increase has also coincided with a period of political turmoil and instability, with the country swearing in its ninth president in a decade last month.

The country is set to hold its next general election on April 12, with a new president expected to be sworn in on Peru’s Independence Day in July.

An October poll from the research firm Ipsos found that 68 percent of Peruvian voters cited insecurity in the country as a top concern.

Sixty-seven percent also cited corruption as a major issue in the run-up to April’s vote.