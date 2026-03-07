Iranian authorities warn against ‘fifth column’, as no signs of war abating

The Intelligence Ministry renews call for people to report any suspicious activity through phone calls and local messaging services, as the global internet remains disconnected.

Tehran, Iran – Authorities have issued a series of warnings promising use of force against anyone in the country engaging in actions perceived to harm national security and aid “enemies”, as war with the United States and Israel enters its second week.

The Ministry of Intelligence told Iranians in a statement carried by state media on Saturday that a number of “American-Zionist mercenaries” have been photographing missile impact points to send the footage to “terrorist satellite networks” and online pages based outside Iran.

These “soldiers of Israel” were “acting as the fifth column of the Zionist regime and its eyes inside the country”, it said, adding that they will be severely punished in accordance with a law amended to dole out heavy sentences in the aftermath of the 12-day war with US-Israel in June 2025.

The ministry also renewed its call on people to report any suspicious activity through phone calls and local messaging services, as the global internet remains disconnected more than a week after the opening salvo of the war killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and top commanders in downtown Tehran.

The internet blackout has restricted Iranians’ news sources to state media, which do not cover many developments, including forced evacuation orders issued by the Israeli military, instead mostly focusing on successful Iranian strikes.

Many people are therefore following the news through a handful of foreign-based Persian-language channels that are widely available via satellite connections at home.

Authorities have been sending jamming signals to restrict the channels since shortly before the start of the war, because they consider some to be “terrorist” outlets funded by opponents to advocate for regime change in Iran.

In mass text messages sent on Saturday addressed to the “resistant people of Islamic Iran”, the police force, whose stations and headquarters have been bombed by Israel and the US across the country, also said footage of strikes is being sent to “masters” abroad and must be stopped.

Two military commanders suggested that the armed forces of the establishment have been given a greenlight to fire live bullets at any offenders to ensure state security.

Police chief Ahmad-Reza Radan told state television that his forces have been told to shoot down any “thieves” who may potentially pose a threat during war conditions, where many people have left their homes in Tehran and other big cities – as encouraged by officials – to seek safety in other cities.

Salar Velayatmadar, a senior commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) who now acts as a member of parliament representing Qazvin, located west of Tehran, issued the most explicit warning yet on state television.

“Parents, if your son and daughter don’t listen to us, it’s not our fault,” he said during a live programme on Thursday night. “Anybody inside Iranian soil who lets a sound out of their throat that aligns with the enemy, their feet are in Tel Aviv and their head is with Netanyahu, so the order to shoot them has been issued.

“We do not want your children to be killed because your child is ignorant and foolish,” said the lawmaker, dressed in IRGC attire.

This comes after US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu directed Iranian citizens to remain vigilant in their homes and wait for a time when they can be told to take to the streets and overthrow the theocratic establishment that has been in power since the 1979 Islamic revolution.

They have also demanded that the armed forces of the IRGC, army and police lay down their weapons or die, a notion that has been firmly rejected by the military and political authorities of Iran as they fire projectiles across the region.

Iranian authorities have, in turn, called on the supporters of the establishment to remain in the streets and congregate in mosques at all hours of the day, despite the war, to mourn Khamenei, show support for the system and retain control of the situation on the ground.

State media at times broadcast such gatherings live, showing images of pro-state demonstrators chanting slogans against the policies of the US and Israeli governments and religious chants while waving flags or participating in motorcycle and vehicle parades.

The paramilitary Basij forces of the IRGC continue to patrol the streets of Tehran and cities across the country at all hours of the day. They have also set up numerous heavily armed checkpoints, especially around bombed bases.

Thousands of Iranians were killed during nationwide protests earlier this year, mostly on the nights of January 8 and 9. The government blames “terrorists” and “rioters” armed and trained by the US and Israel, but the United Nations and human rights organisations said the state was responsible for a lethal crackdown against peaceful protesters.

Messaging from the warring parties on Saturday continued to indicate that attacks will be ongoing for the foreseeable future.

Iranian armed forces said they would stop attacks on regional neighbours only if their territory is not used to launch strikes, while Trump demanded “unconditional surrender” as the US and Israel seek to assassinate more leaders.