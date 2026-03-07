Iran war: What is happening on day eight of US-Israel attacks?

At least 1,332 people have been reported killed in US-Israeli attacks on Iran since launch of war last weekend.

A week after the United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran, the conflict is continuing to escalate across the Middle East.

At least 1,332 people have been reported killed in US-Israeli attacks as a new wave of intense bombing struck the Iranian capital early on Saturday.

Here is what we know:

In Iran

Military attacks and rising casualties: The US military’s Central Command says it has struck more than 3,000 targets in Iran and destroyed 43 Iranian warships since February 28. The death toll in Iran has now risen to at least 1,332 people.

US President Donald Trump is demanding an “unconditional surrender” from Iran, stating that there will be no deal without it. Maritime threats and movements: The Iranian military confirmed that the Strait of Hormuz remains open, but explicitly stated they will target any US or Israeli ships attempting to pass through.

The Iranian military confirmed that the Strait of Hormuz remains open, but explicitly stated they will target any US or Israeli ships attempting to pass through. Europe can become a ‘target’: Iran’s deputy foreign minister has warned European nations that they will become “legitimate targets” for Iranian retaliation if they join the US and Israel in the conflict.

Iran’s deputy foreign minister has warned European nations that they will become “legitimate targets” for Iranian retaliation if they join the US and Israel in the conflict. Russian support: President Vladimir Putin spoke with his Iranian counterpart, Masoud Pezeshkian, offering condolences for the deaths in Iran and receiving a report on developments.

President Vladimir Putin spoke with his Iranian counterpart, Masoud Pezeshkian, offering condolences for the deaths in Iran and receiving a report on developments. Russia is also reportedly providing Iran with intelligence on US military positions, according to US officials speaking anonymously.

Oil trade: The war has caused a “significant increase in demand” for Russian energy products, the Kremlin said. That came a day after the US gave India a 30-day waiver.

In Gulf nations

Qatar, Kuwait, and the UAE: The three countries have all reported incoming missiles and drones in their territories.

The three countries have all reported incoming missiles and drones in their territories. Qatar’s government said its air defence systems intercepted nine of 10 Iranian drones launched at the country on Friday.

Saudi Arabia: The country also reported intercepting multiple drones near its capital, Riyadh.

The country also reported intercepting multiple drones near its capital, Riyadh. Kuwait: It has begun cutting production at some oil fields after running out of room to store its bottled-up crude, the Wall Street Journal reported, quoting sources familiar with the matter.

United Kingdom military support: UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer spoke with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and pledged British military support, including fighter jets, helicopters, and a destroyer, to defend Saudi Arabia if necessary.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer spoke with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and pledged British military support, including fighter jets, helicopters, and a destroyer, to defend Saudi Arabia if necessary. Additional UK Typhoon fighter jets are scheduled to arrive in Qatar to assist with defensive air patrols

Aviation and evacuation updates: Following significant regional airspace closures and flight cancellations, Qatar’s Hamad International Airport is partially resuming air navigation via dedicated “emergency routes”.

Following significant regional airspace closures and flight cancellations, Qatar’s Hamad International Airport is partially resuming air navigation via dedicated “emergency routes”. Qatar Airways has announced special repatriation flights to five European cities: London, Paris, Madrid, Rome, and Frankfurt.

In Israel

Incoming Iranian strikes: Iran is consistently firing drones and missiles at targets across Israel, triggering explosions and air raid sirens in Tel Aviv, northern Israel, and near Beersheba in the Negev Desert.

Iran is consistently firing drones and missiles at targets across Israel, triggering explosions and air raid sirens in Tel Aviv, northern Israel, and near Beersheba in the Negev Desert. Depleting air defences: According to analysts, Iran’s apparent strategy with these sustained attacks is to stretch Israel’s air defence systems, keep the country off balance, and deplete its supply of missile interceptors.

According to analysts, Iran’s apparent strategy with these sustained attacks is to stretch Israel’s air defence systems, keep the country off balance, and deplete its supply of missile interceptors. Accusations at the UN: Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations, Amir-Saeid Iravani, has accused Israel and the US of recognising “no red line” and committing war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations, Amir-Saeid Iravani, has accused Israel and the US of recognising “no red line” and committing war crimes and crimes against humanity. Hezbollah retaliation: In response to Israel’s military operations in Lebanon, Hezbollah has fired rockets at multiple locations in northern Israel.

In the US

Conflicting timelines: US officials have given mixed signals on how long the conflict could last. The White House said the campaign may run four to six weeks, while the Pentagon has declined to give a timeline.

US officials have given mixed signals on how long the conflict could last. The White House said the campaign may run four to six weeks, while the Pentagon has declined to give a timeline. Military scale: Trump said defence manufacturers will “quadruple” weapons production to sustain the campaign.

Trump said defence manufacturers will “quadruple” weapons production to sustain the campaign. The first 100 hours of Operation Epic Fury are estimated to have cost $3.7bn, about $891m a day, with most of the spending not budgeted for, according to the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) .

Strategic deployments: The US is reinforcing its strike capabilities, with a B-1 bomber arriving at a UK airbase after the UK allowed the US to use its bases for defensive operations.

In Lebanon, Iraq

Hezbollah clashes with Israeli troops in the Bekaa Valley in eastern Lebanon : Hezbollah confirms its fighters were involved, saying in a statement that its forces “observed the infiltration of four Israeli enemy army helicopters from the Syrian direction”.

: Hezbollah confirms its fighters were involved, saying in a statement that its forces “observed the infiltration of four Israeli enemy army helicopters from the Syrian direction”. Israeli attacks and casualties: Israeli jets bombed towns in southern and eastern Lebanon. Lebanon’s Ministry of Public Health says 217 people have been killed since the attacks began.

Israeli jets bombed towns in southern and eastern Lebanon. Lebanon’s Ministry of Public Health says 217 people have been killed since the attacks began. Displacement crisis: Growing numbers of residents have fled areas including Tyre and Beirut’s southern suburb of Dahiyeh. Schools in Beirut are now being used as shelters.

Growing numbers of residents have fled areas including Tyre and Beirut’s southern suburb of Dahiyeh. Schools in Beirut are now being used as shelters. Diplomatic response: Lebanese President Joseph Aoun called on allies to help stop the attacks. France’s President Emmanuel Macron expressed support in a call with Aoun.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun called on allies to help stop the attacks. France’s President Emmanuel Macron expressed support in a call with Aoun. Drone attack in Iraqi Kurdistan region: A drone hit the Erbil Arjaan By Rotana hotel after a US embassy warning that Iran-aligned groups could attack hotels used by foreigners.

What has happened since the war began on February 28?

One week since the start of war: The US-Israeli military campaign against Iran entered its seventh day on Friday, marking a week after the initial attacks began last Saturday at 06:27 GMT.

The US-Israeli military campaign against Iran entered its seventh day on Friday, marking a week after the initial attacks began last Saturday at 06:27 GMT. Mounting casualties: At least 1,332 civilians have been killed in Iran over the past week, with schools, hospitals and other infrastructure reportedly hit. More than 200 people have been killed in Lebanon. Eleven have been killed in Israel, and six US servicemen have also died.

Hezbollah joins: Hezbollah entered the conflict on March 2, firing on northern Israel and prompting Israel to expand strikes into Lebanon.

Humanitarian crisis: The UN estimates that at least 330,000 people have been forcibly displaced across the Middle East due to the escalating violence.

Europe drawn in : Countries including the UK, France and Spain have agreed to provide military support to protect the interests of their allies.

: Countries including the UK, France and Spain have agreed to provide military support to protect the interests of their allies. Energy shock: Oil prices have surged amid major disruptions to shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital chokepoint that carries about 20 percent of the world’s oil supply.

Regional escalation: Iran has launched waves of missiles and drones across the Gulf, targeting countries that host US military bases, including Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Iran has launched waves of missiles and drones across the Gulf, targeting countries that host US military bases, including Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Domestic US support: Both the US Senate and the House of Representatives voted to reject bipartisan war powers resolutions aimed at stopping the conflict, backing Trump’s ongoing military campaign against Iran.