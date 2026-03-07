Cuba says electricity plant successfully repaired after large blackout

An escalating US pressure campaign, including an oil blockade, has strained the Caribbean country’s ageing energy infrastructure.

Cuban authorities say that repair teams have successfully fixed a large thermoelectric plant that shut down earlier this week, causing blackouts across an island that is straining under United States-imposed restrictions.

Felix Estrada Rodriguez, a top engineer at Cuba’s Electric Union, told the state-owned media outlet Canal Caribe that the Antonio Guiteras plant is expected to resume operations by Saturday afternoon.

He also explained that the pace of repairs was the result of difficult working conditions and safety concerns.

“It is a confined space with a high temperature,” Estrada Rodriguez said.

A broken boiler had caused the plant to shut down on Wednesday, prompting power outages that left millions of people without power in the country’s western areas.

Widespread outages have increased in recent months as the US takes measures to further isolate Cuba and push the country’s energy system to its breaking point.

Following the abduction and imprisonment of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Trump moved to cut the flow of oil and money between Cuba and the South American nation.

Then, on January 29, he issued an executive order threatening economic action against any country that supplied Cuba with oil.

The island’s ageing energy grid continues to rely largely on fossil fuels, though it has taken steps to increase its supply of alternative power sources.

China, for instance, has been helping Cuba develop its solar energy supplies, with thousands of panels being exported to the island.

Still, the US oil blockade against Cuba has heightened an economic and humanitarian crisis on the island, which has also struggled under a decades-long US trade embargo.

The pressure campaign has increased since US President Donald Trump returned to office in 2025.

Trump has talked openly about toppling the Cuban government and has tightened economic restrictions in an effort to degrade conditions on the island.

Trump said earlier this week that regime change in Havana was a “matter of time” as he embraces the threat of US military action to reshape Latin America.

On Saturday, Trump reiterated his threats towards Cuba at a summit of right-wing Latin American leaders. He suggested the island’s communist government was “in its last moments”.

“Cuba’s at the end of the line. They’re very much at the end of the line. They have no money, they have no oil. They have a bad philosophy. They have a bad regime that’s been bad for a long time,” Trump said.

In the past, demonstrations have arisen in Cuba in response to chronic blackouts, supply shortages and frustration with Havana’s government, which has a record of repressing dissent.

Cuba’s Electric Union did not offer details about how many people remained without power on Saturday, but it said about 1,000 megawatts of power was available. That is enough to meet less than half of Cuba’s current demand.

The government has announced a series of austerity measures meant to conserve energy, and protests broke out following the most recent blackout.