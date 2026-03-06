US and Israel attacking Iran at ‘record pace’, war monitor says

Airwars says first days of US-Israeli Iran strikes ‘hit significantly more targets than any campaign in recent decades’.

The United States and Israel have attacked Iran at a pace that far surpasses other recent conflicts, research group Airwars says, as the US and Israeli governments have pledged to press on with their deadly bombardment.

In a report published on Friday, Airwars said the initial days of the US-Israeli assault against Iran resulted in “significantly more targets [hit] per day than any campaign in recent decades”.

That includes Israel’s genocidal war against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, which began in October 2023, as well as the US-led campaign against ISIS (ISIL) in Iraq and Syria in 2014.

Airwars noted that US and Israeli officials said they struck about 4,000 targets across Iran in the first four days of their offensive, which began on Saturday.

“In 100 hours, the US and Israel declared hitting more targets in Iran than in the first six months of the US-led Coalition’s bombing campaign against the so-called Islamic State,” said the UK-based nonprofit, which investigates civilian harm in armed conflict.

“While comparisons between conflicts are often imperfect as militaries release varying amounts and types of information, this Iran campaign appears to be vastly outpacing any other recent US air war.”

Friday’s analysis comes as US President Donald Trump appeared to reject the prospect of a compromise to end the war as he stressed that any deal with Iran must result in the country’s “unconditional surrender”.

“There will be no deal with Iran except UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!” the US leader wrote on his Truth Social platform.

“After that, and the selection of a GREAT & ACCEPTABLE Leader(s), we, and many of our wonderful and very brave allies and partners, will work tirelessly to bring Iran back from the brink of destruction, making it economically bigger, better, and stronger than ever before.”

The Israeli army’s chief of staff, Eyal Zamir, also said on Thursday that Israel would intensify its attacks against Iran, adding that the “next phase” of the war “will focus on undermining the Iranian regime”.

“We will increase attacks on the Iranian regime’s facilities and military capabilities,” Zamir said.

So far, at least 1,332 people across Iran have been killed in the US and Israeli attacks, according to the latest figures cited by Iranian state media outlets.

The assault has prompted retaliatory Iranian missile and drone strikes across the wider Middle East, including in several Arab Gulf states.

The Iranian attacks have killed at least six US service members as well as 11 people in Israel and three others in the United Arab Emirates.