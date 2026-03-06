Iran war: What is happening on day seven of US-Israel attacks?

After six days of US-Israeli attacks on Iran, the conflict is escalating as regional tensions rise.

The war between the United States, Israel and Iran has entered its seventh day, with attacks continuing across Iran and other countries in the Middle East.

Iran continues its missile and drone attacks across the Gulf as Washington and Tel Aviv claim their campaign – codenamed Operation Epic Fury – is crippling Iran’s military.

Estimates released by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) on Thursday put the cost of the first 100 hours of Operation Epic Fury at $3.7bn, or about $891m per day. Most of this cost – $3.5bn – has not been budgeted for, CSIS reported.

Here is what has happened in the past day:

In Iran

The US and Israel are continuing their military strikes on Iran, marking the seventh day of the conflict. More than 1,230 people have been killed in Iran since the attacks started on Saturday. The Israeli military claims to have achieved “near-complete air superiority”, stating it has carried out 2,500 strikes and destroyed 80 percent of Iran’s air defence systems.

Following the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a US-Israeli strike on Tehran on Saturday, the question over his succession remains, with reports circling that his son, Mojtaba Khamenei, could take over. However, on Thursday, US President Donald Trump said he intends to play a direct role in selecting Iran’s next leader, explicitly calling Mojtaba an “unacceptable” choice.

Invasion warnings: Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, warned that Iranian forces are “waiting” for a potential US ground invasion and threatened to kill and capture thousands of US troops.

Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, warned that Iranian forces are “waiting” for a potential US ground invasion and threatened to kill and capture thousands of US troops. Negotiations rejected: Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated there is “no reason why we should negotiate with the US”, asserting that Washington cannot be trusted.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated there is “no reason why we should negotiate with the US”, asserting that Washington cannot be trusted. Iran strikes:The US says Iran’s ballistic missile attacks have fallen by 90 percent since the first day of the conflict, while drone attacks have dropped by 83 percent over the same period.

In Gulf nations

The US suspended operations at its embassy in Kuwait City following retaliatory Iranian strikes, as Kuwait’s air defence systems intercepted missiles and drones. Bahrain: An Iranian missile hit a state-run oil refinery in a Bahraini industrial town, but the resulting fire was contained.

The UAE said its air defences intercepted multiple Iranian missiles and more than 120 drones. Qatar also reported being targeted by a barrage of Iranian missiles and drones on Thursday after loud explosions were heard in the capital, Doha. About 20,000 Americans have left the Middle East: The State Department reported that thousands have already left the region, primarily unassisted, but the government is arranging charter flights for private citizens still looking to evacuate.

The State Department reported that thousands have already left the region, primarily unassisted, but the government is arranging charter flights for private citizens still looking to evacuate. Evacuation disruption: A French evacuation flight charted by the government to rescue citizens stranded in the United Arab Emirates was forced to turn back mid-flight due to missile fire in the region.

In Israel

Tel Aviv targeted: Iran’s Revolutionary Guard announced it had launched a combined drone and missile attack on Tel Aviv and central areas of Israel.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard announced it had launched a combined drone and missile attack on Tel Aviv and central areas of Israel. Domestic closures and West Bank violence: Amid the security threats, Israel’s Civil Administration has closed all holy sites in Jerusalem’s Old City and cancelled Friday prayers.

In the US

US Central Command reported striking approximately 200 targets in Iran over the past 72 hours, including ballistic missile launchers and naval vessels. Trump’s claims: Trump said Iran is being “demolished”, “ahead of schedule and at levels people have never seen before”, claiming the country now has “no air force, no air defence”. The air force is “gone”, he said.

Trump said Iran is being “demolished”, “ahead of schedule and at levels people have never seen before”, claiming the country now has “no air force, no air defence”. The air force is “gone”, he said. Congressional backing: The Republican-led US House of Representatives voted 219 to 212 against an effort to halt the war and require congressional authorisation for hostilities against Iran.

The Republican-led US House of Representatives voted 219 to 212 against an effort to halt the war and require congressional authorisation for hostilities against Iran. Instability denied: US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth pushed back against criticism, denying that the US and Israel have caused regional instability.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth pushed back against criticism, denying that the US and Israel have caused regional instability. Economic impact: The ongoing war has rattled US financial markets. Earlier in the week, the Dow Jones plummeted by more than 1,000 points (2.2 percent) as oil prices climbed due to the war.

In Iraq, Lebanon, Egypt

Iraq military base : Iraqi forces shot down a drone targeting a military base with US assets near Baghdad International Airport. The drone approached Victoria airbase overnight on Wednesday but was intercepted before reaching its target, according to reports.

: Iraqi forces shot down a drone targeting a military base with US assets near Baghdad International Airport. The drone approached Victoria airbase overnight on Wednesday but was intercepted before reaching its target, according to reports. Iran attacks Kurdish groups: Iranian state television, Press TV, reported early on Thursday that Tehran was striking “anti-Iran separatist forces”, referring to Iranian and Iraqi Kurdish groups believed to be based in mountainous, hard-to-reach areas near the Iran-Iraq border. It is understood that US President Donald Trump has been in talks with some of these groups with a view to their joining attacks against Iran.

Escalating offensive in Lebanon: Israel is heavily bombarding Lebanon and has issued evacuation warnings for Beirut’s southern suburbs and parts of the Bekaa Valley.

Israel is heavily bombarding Lebanon and has issued evacuation warnings for Beirut’s southern suburbs and parts of the Bekaa Valley. Egypt’s economic warning: Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi has warned that the country is economically in a “state of near-emergency,” as the ongoing Middle East war threatens to drive up prices.

In Europe