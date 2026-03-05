Missiles fired by US, Israel hit two schools near Tehran: Iranian media

The latest attack comes six days after the deadliest single one during the war on Iran, which killed 165 schoolgirls and staff.

Missiles fired by the United States and Israel have hit two schools in the town of Parand, southwest of Tehran, Iran’s semiofficial Fars news agency has reported.

The agency shared photos of damage and debris in what appeared to be a classroom and said several nearby residential units also sustained damage in the attack on Thursday.

The attack came just six days after what Iran has described as a US-Israeli one on a girls’ school in the southern city of Minab, where 165 schoolgirls and staff were killed, the day the US and Israel launched a war on Iran, which has ignited exchanges of fire across the Middle East.

Iranian authorities put the final death toll from the Minab attack at 165 people, most of them girls ages seven to 12. At least 95 other people were wounded in the attack.

As the images of the carnage spread on social media platforms, Israeli and US authorities sought to distance themselves from the attack, the US stating it was unaware that a school had been hit, and some Israeli sources claiming the site was “part of an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps base”.

However, an analysis by Al Jazeera’s digital investigations unit found that the school had been clearly separate from an adjacent military site for at least 10 years. The investigation also showed that the strike pattern raises fundamental questions about the accuracy of intelligence information on which the bombing was based.

“This is how ‘rescue’ promised by Mr Trump looks in reality. From Gaza to Minab, innocents murdered in cold blood,” Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi had said after the attack on Monday.

