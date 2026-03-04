What we know on day five of US-Israeli attacks on Iran

Strikes have hit nuclear-related facilities and sites in Tehran, while Iran has launched hundreds of missiles and drones in retaliation.

The United States and Israel have continued to carry out strikes on Iran, bombing government, military and civilian infrastructure as the conflict spreads to Lebanon, where Israel has been carrying out an intense bombardment.

The US consulate in Dubai was in flames on Tuesday as Iranian retaliatory strikes continued in the Gulf, escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Iran has launched hundreds of missiles and drones as it expanded its attacks to energy infrastructure and diplomatic compounds.

The conflict, which entered its fifth day on Wednesday, has also sparked political debate in the US, with the opposition Democrats questioning Trump’s decision to attack Iran.

Here is what we know:

In Iran

According to US Admiral Brad Cooper, Iran has launched more than 500 ballistic missiles and 2,000 drones in retaliation. These attacks have hit the US embassy in Saudi Arabia and struck near the US consulate in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that Israeli pilots are flying over Iran and Tehran, stating that Israel will continue to strike the country “with force”. Rising death toll: After four days of fighting, officials report that nearly 800 people have been killed in Iran, and 50 in Lebanon.

In Gulf nations

Regional security and infrastructure threats: Iran has launched strikes on energy infrastructure across the Gulf and warned that it will target “all economic centres in the region” if US-Israeli attacks continue.

Qatari air defence systems intercepted projectiles in the skies over Doha, causing loud bangs. The Gulf country has also said it has arrested 10 suspected spies operating for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Saudi authorities reported that two drones struck the US embassy in Riyadh, which caused a limited fire and minor damage. Oman: Citing “ongoing activity,” the US embassy in Muscat instructed its staff and all American citizens in Oman to shelter in place and find secure locations until further notice.

Citing “ongoing activity,” the US embassy in Muscat instructed its staff and all American citizens in Oman to shelter in place and find secure locations until further notice. Vessel Struck off UAE Coast: The British maritime security tracker (UKMTO) reported that a vessel was hit by an unknown projectile 7 nautical miles east of Fujairah, United Arab Emirates. Separately, a drone struck near the US consulate in Dubai.

In Israel:

The Lebanese armed group Hezbollah claims to have fired rockets at Israeli forces in the northern town of Metula. Additionally, the Iran-aligned Hezbollah announced that it has carried out a missile attack on a naval base in Haifa.

Israel is a primary actor in the continuing multi-front conflict, actively bombarding targets in both Iran and Lebanon. In Lebanon, Israeli air attacks have killed at least 50 people and wounded 335. Air strikes on Hezbollah: The Israeli military has struck approximately 60 Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, hitting weapons storage facilities, command centres and missile launchers.

In the United States

Trump stated that “the big scale hitting goes now,” promising that Iran is “in for a lot of hurt”. Despite the heavy military action, Trump maintains that a US-led regime change is not the primary goal, suggesting instead that “someone from within” the current Iranian government might be the best choice to take power once the war concludes.

Domestically, the war has led to intense political debate due to shifting justifications from the Trump administration. Trump stated he ordered the attacks because he believed Tehran was preparing to strike first. The US Senate is scheduled to vote on the War Powers Act in an attempt to test whether President Trump has the authorisation to wage these military operations.

Trump heavily criticised UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, stating, “This is not Winston Churchill we’re dealing with.” This comes after Starmer refused to support the military operation or allow the US to launch attacks from the joint UK-US base at Diego Garcia. Lawmakers warn of a ground war: Following a three-hour briefing by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Democratic lawmakers are sounding the alarm that the US could be drawn into a prolonged ground war.

Following a three-hour briefing by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Democratic lawmakers are sounding the alarm that the US could be drawn into a prolonged ground war. Death toll: The US identified four American soldiers who were killed during an Iranian retaliatory strike on a military facility in Kuwait, bringing the total confirmed US deaths to six.

In Lebanon, Iraq and Jordan

