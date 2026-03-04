Spain denies White House claim it agreed to cooperate with US military

Spain reiterates its opposition to war on Iran despite Trump's threat of cutting off trade with the European country.

Spain has denied the White House’s claim that Madrid is now cooperating militarily with Washington amid the war with Iran, despite President Donald Trump’s threat to use trade to punish the Spanish authorities for their stance.

White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt suggested on Wednesday that the Spanish position of refusing to allow the country’s military bases in the war against Iran has changed.

“With respect to Spain, I think they heard the president’s message yesterday loud and clear, and it’s my understanding, over the past several hours, they’ve agreed to cooperate with the US military,” Leavitt told reporters.

The Spanish government was quick to dismiss the assertion, with Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares saying that he denies the White House’s claim “categorically”.

“Not a single comma has changed, and I have no idea whatsoever what they might be referring to,” Albares told Hora25 radio programme.

On Tuesday, Trump had lambasted Spain over its opposition to the war as “terrible”.

“We’re going to cut off all trade with Spain. We don’t want anything to do with Spain,” the US president said.

But Madrid projected defiance in the face of Washington’s economic threat, reiterating its opposition to the war.

“The world, Europe, and Spain have faced this critical moment before. In 2003, a few irresponsible leaders dragged us into an illegal war in the Middle East that brought nothing but insecurity and pain,” Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez wrote on X on Wednesday.

He added that Spain’s position continues to be to reject war, violations of international law and “the illusion that we can solve the world’s problems with bombs”.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian praised Spain’s stance on Wednesday.

“Spain’s responsible conduct in opposing the Zionist-American coalition’s flagrant human rights violations and military aggression against countries, including Iran, shows that ethics and awakened consciences still exist in the West,” he said in a social media post.

“I commend Spanish officials for their stances.”

Spain has emerged as an outlier in Europe in unambiguously standing against the attack in Iran.

The European Union has vaguely called for de-escalation and protecting civilians without rejecting to the US and Israeli assault against Iran.

“Iran’s regime has killed thousands. Its ballistic missile and nuclear programmes, along with support for terror groups, pose a serious threat to global security,” EU Foreign Policy chief Kaja Kallas said after the US and Israel started attacking Iran.

“The EU has adopted strong sanctions against Iran and supported diplomatic solutions, including on the nuclear issue.”

Spain has also been a vocal critic of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza.