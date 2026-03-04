Israel, Iran continue attacks as war enters its fifth day, engulfs region

Iranian retaliatory strikes continue with drone and missile attacks as conflict spreads through Gulf nations.

Air raid sirens have sounded across Israel, with people rushing to shelters, as incoming Iranian missiles triggered loud blasts from interception attempts as the US-Israel war on Iran entered its fifth day. Multiple locations across Iran are being struck, and Tehran is carrying out retaliatory attacks across the region.

Israel issued an alert early on Wednesday morning, instructing residents to head to shelters as missiles had been launched from Iran and defence systems were working to “intercept the threat”.

The order to seek shelter covered Jerusalem, Tel Aviv and other areas across the country. Israel’s emergency medical service, Magen David Adom, said it had received no reports of casualties.

“From where we are right now in Ramallah, we heard very loud explosions, and they could be because of interceptions,” Al Jazeera’s Nida Ibrahim reported.

Ibrahim said it appeared to be a wide salvo, complicating Israeli air defence efforts.

“According to Israeli media, there has been shrapnel from interceptions that fell in the area of Beit Shemesh, the city near the west of Jerusalem, where shrapnel, or a missile, fell two days ago and killed nine Israelis,” she added.

The Israeli military had reported a previous missile launch from Iran several hours earlier as well.

Tehran has kept up its retaliatory missile and drone strikes against Israel and across the Gulf, as US President Donald Trump claimed the conflict could last a month.

Elsewhere, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defence said it intercepted and destroyed two cruise missiles over the al-Kharj governorate.

Meanwhile, Kuwait’s Ministry of Defence said its forces intercepted and destroyed several “hostile aerial targets” that entered the country’s airspace early this morning.

Attacks on Iran continue

Explosions sounded in Tehran on Wednesday as the Israeli military said it conducted a series of strikes across Iran’s capital targeting its forces.

It said it hit buildings associated with the Basij, the all-volunteer force of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The Israeli military also said it hit buildings associated with Iran’s internal security command, which has also suppressed demonstrations in the past.

At least 787 people have been killed across Iran in joint US-Israeli attacks, the Iranian Red Crescent Society says.

Al Jazeera’s Tohid Asadi, reporting from the Iranian capital, said massive explosions were heard in Tehran. “We have also received reports of blasts in different cities, including Karaj and Isfahan.”

Asadi reported the IRGC announcing that “ground forces entered battlefield operations” in which 230 drones were engaged.

“Also, they were talking about a naval operation targeting US military ships,” he added.

“In Tehran, I see no sign of de-escalation, and escalation is the name of the game,” Asadi concluded.