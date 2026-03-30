Spain closes airspace to US planes involved in war on Iran

The announcement comes after Madrid refused to let Washington use jointly operated military bases for the US-Israel war on Iran.

Spain has closed its airspace to planes of the United States involved in the US-Israel war on Iran, the latest step in the country’s opposition to the conflict.

Defence Minister Margarita Robles confirmed the airspace closure to reporters on Monday after Spain’s El Pais newspaper first reported on it, quoting military sources.

“This was made perfectly clear to the American military and forces from the very beginning. Therefore, neither the bases are authorised, nor, of course, is the use of Spanish airspace authorised for any actions related to the war in Iran,” Robles said.

“I think everyone knows Spain’s position; it’s very clear,” the minister added, calling the war on Iran “profoundly illegal and profoundly unjust”.

Spain had already said earlier this month that the US could not use jointly operated military bases in the war, which Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has described as “unjustifiable” and “dangerous”.

Trump’s threats

US President Donald Trump threatened to cut trade with Madrid after the Spanish government denied the US use of the Rota and Moron military bases in southern Spain, forcing 15 US aircraft to relocate.

Under the left-wing government led by Sanchez, Spain has been Europe’s loudest opposing voice against US and Israeli military actions in the Middle East, at a time when the European Union vaguely called for de-escalation and protecting civilians without rejecting the assault on Iran.

Commenting on the war earlier this month, the prime minister said: “This is how humanity’s great disasters start … The world cannot solve its problems with conflicts and bombs.”

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Spain has also been a vocal critic of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza. In October, its parliament approved the enshrinement in law of a total arms embargo on Israel, permanently banning the sale of weapons, dual-use technology and military equipment.

That announcement drew a furious response from Israel, which had already withdrawn its ambassador when Spain recognised a Palestinian state in May 2024.