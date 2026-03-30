G7 ready to take ‘necessary measures’ to ensure energy market stability

Economy and finance ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) countries have vowed to do what it takes to stabilise roiling energy markets amid the US-Israeli war on Iran.

“We stand ready to take all necessary measures in close coordination with our partners, including to preserve the stability and security of the energy market,” said the G7 in a statement after a teleconference organised Monday by France, which holds the group’s presidency this year.

Ministers and central bankers from the G7 came together as Iran’s retaliatory targeting of Gulf oil producers and effective blockade of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz caused Brent crude prices, the global benchmark, to top $116 a barrel that morning.

The G7, which includes the United States, Canada, Japan, Britain, France, Germany and Italy, called on countries “to refrain from imposing unjustified export restrictions” on oil, gas and related products, taking note of options suggested by the International Energy Agency (IEA) to manage demand depending on national circumstances.

The IEA’s 32 members agreed earlier this month to release a record 400 million barrels of oil from strategic stockpiles to combat spiking global crude prices.

“The likelihood of oil price rises and supply concerns affecting markets and economic growth has increased,” Japanese Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama said. “As such, we agreed that we cannot let this drag on.”

With higher energy prices expected to drive inflation, the statement added that G7 central banks were committed to maintaining price stability and that monetary policy would be based on data.

Advertisement

The US and Israel launched strikes on Iran in late February. In an interview with the Financial Times newspaper published on Sunday, US President Donald Trump has said he wants to “take the oil in Iran” by seizing its export hub of Kharg Island.

Fears of further escalation that could push oil and natural gas prices up even higher are mounting against the backdrop of an unprecedented US military build-up in the region, even as go-between Pakistan floats attempts to host direct talks “in the coming days” for a resolution of the conflict.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told Al Jazeera on Monday that there were “messages and some direct talks going on between some inside of Iran and the United States, primarily through intermediaries”. Iran has repeatedly denied that talks were taking place.

The Strait of Hormuz would, said Rubio, “reopen one way or another”.