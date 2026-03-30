French police make two more arrests over foiled attack on Bank of America

French police have arrested two more people over a foiled attack on Bank of America’s Paris headquarters as authorities probe a suspected link with the Iran war.

The National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor’s Office (PNAT) said that five suspects are now being held in custody, including three minors arrested after Saturday’s attempted attack with a homemade explosive device, and two adults detained on Monday.

Police arrested the first suspect after he placed the device, which consisted of an ignition system and five litres of liquid believed to be fuel, outside the US financial institution near the Champs-Elysees in the city’s 8th arrondissement.

Police said the first detainee had told them he was a minor and from Senegal and that they were working to verify his identity. A police source told AFP that he claimed to have been recruited through the Snapchat app to carry out a bombing in exchange for 600 euros ($688).

The suspect who placed the device was accompanied by a second person, who appeared to be taking photos and videos with a mobile phone, but fled when police arrived. It was unclear whether the apparent accomplice was one of the five suspects now in custody.

PNAT is now investigating a number of suspected offences, including attempted damage by fire or other dangerous means in connection with a “terrorist plot”. The probe ⁠also includes a ⁠charge of participation in a “terrorist” criminal association.

On Monday, Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said authorities were investigating a suspected link to the Iran war due to similarities with other recent attempted attacks in Europe for which a pro-Iran group claimed responsibility.

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The “modus operandi is in every respect similar to actions that have been carried out in the Netherlands and in Belgium”, Nunez said on French radio network RTL, alluding to claims of responsibility from a group known on Telegram as Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamia.

The group, whose name translates to mean “Islamic Movement of the Companions of the Right”, also claimed responsibility for an attack last week in London, where four ambulances belonging to a Jewish charity were set on fire in the neighbourhood of Golders Green.

“Typically, intelligence services of this country [Iran] operate in this way. They use proxies, a series of subcontractors, often common criminals, to carry out highly targeted actions aimed at US interests, the interests of the Jewish community, or Iranian opposition figures,” Nunez said.