Qatar announces arrest of Iranian IRGC sleeper cells

Qatar has announced the arrest of what it called two cells operating for Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Ten suspects were arrested in the cells, the Qatar News Agency announced on Tuesday. Seven had been assigned to spy on “vital and military facilities” in Qatar, while three were tasked with carrying out sabotage operations.

“During interrogation, the suspects admitted their affiliation with the Iranian Revolutionary Guard and that they had been tasked with espionage missions and sabotage activities,” QNA reported.

Iran has launched multiple attacks on Qatar and other Gulf Arab states since Saturday, when it was attacked by the US and Israel.

More to come…