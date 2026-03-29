Zelenskyy arrives in Jordan to bolster security ties

The Ukrainian leader’s visit comes after Kyiv agreed to cooperate on defence with Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Jordan as he continues his tour to bolster defence ties in the Gulf amid the ongoing United States and Israeli war on Iran.

Zelenskyy announced his arrival in a post on X on Sunday and stated that an “important meeting” was going to take place.

“Today in Jordan. Security is the top priority, and it is important that all partners make the necessary efforts toward it,” Zelenskyy said.

The Ukrainian president has been seeking support from the Gulf states as the Russia-Ukraine war continues, with no end in sight. More than four years since Russia launched a full-scale invasion, Kyiv is struggling to cover its budget deficit and fund domestic weapons production.

Still, Ukraine has intensified retaliatory attacks on Russian infrastructure, including refineries, oil depots and ports, arguing that they were justified targets to sever revenues funding Russia’s offensive.

On Sunday, a drone strike that Ukraine claimed triggered a fire at Russia’s Baltic port of Ust-Luga, which was hit for the second time in several days.

According to the Russian regional governor, Alexander Drozdenko, damage was sustained at the port, the fire is now under control, and there were no casualties from the attack.

He added that 36 drones were destroyed overnight in the region.

But Zelenskyy’s visit comes after Ukraine has agreed to cooperate on defence with Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Kyiv’s anti-drone experts have also been deployed to all three countries as Iran targets infrastructure there using drones that Russia has also used during its war with Ukraine.

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A senior Ukrainian official told the AFP news agency, on condition of anonymity, that a Ukrainian team is also in Jordan, without elaborating.

In repelling the drones, Ukraine uses a mix of cheap drone interceptors, electronic jamming tools, and anti-aircraft guns.