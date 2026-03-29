European nations criticise Israel’s death penalty plans

France, Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom raise concern over ‘de facto discriminatory character of the bill.’

European countries have expressed “deep concern” over Israeli plans to extend the application of the death penalty in a bill that could disproportionately target Palestinians.

In a statement shared by the German Federal Foreign Office on Sunday, the foreign ministers of France, Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom expressed their “deep concern” over the bill, which could be voted into law next week.

“We are particularly worried about the de facto discriminatory character of the bill. The adoption of this bill would risk undermining Israel’s commitments with regards to democratic principles,” it said.

Israel’s far-right government is due to put its bill to a second and third reading in the Knesset, the parliament, on Monday. If it passes, it will almost certainly face a legal challenge and go before the Supreme Court.

The legislation is being considered as Israel’s genocidal policies against Palestinians in Gaza continue, and as Palestinians in the occupied West Bank experience a surge in Israeli military and settler violence.

Amnesty International previously said the proposals, championed by government figures, including far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, would make the death penalty “another discriminatory tool in Israel’s system of apartheid”.

“These amendments mean that the most extreme and irrevocable punishment is being reserved for, and weaponised against, Palestinians,” the rights group said in February.

At that time, a dozen United Nations rights experts argued that the legislation would remove “judicial and prosecutorial discretion” and prevent courts from considering “individual circumstances, including mitigating factors, and from imposing a proportionate sentence that fits the crime”.

Advertisement

Also on Sunday, Council of Europe chief Alain Berset issued an appeal to Israel over the draft law. “The Council of Europe opposes the death penalty in all places and in all circumstances,” he said, calling on the authorities to abandon it.