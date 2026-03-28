Yemen’s Houthis launch missile attack on Israel as war on Iran intensifies

Yemen’s Houthi rebels attacked Israel with a barrage of ballistic missiles – their first such strikes since the US-Israel war on Iran began.

Brigadier-General Yahya Saree, a military spokesman for the Houthis, announced the attack on Saturday on the rebels’ Al-Masirah satellite television.

Strikes “will continue until the declared objectives are achieved, as stated in the previous statement by the armed forces, and until the aggression against all fronts of the resistance ceases”, Saree said.

The Israeli military said it intercepted one missile.

The attack came hours after Saree signaled in a vague statement Friday that the rebels would join the war that has rattled the Middle East and shocked the global economy.

He said the rebels fired a barrage of ballistic missiles targeting what he described as “sensitive Israeli military sites” in southern Israel.



Sirens went off around Beer Sheba and the area near Israel’s main nuclear research centre for the third time overnight Friday into Saturday as Iran and Hezbollah continued to fire on Israel overnight.

The Houthis have held Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, since 2014 and so far stayed out of the US-Israel war.

The militia’s attacks on shipping vessels during the Israel-Hamas war upended commercial transit in the Red Sea, through which about $1 trillion worth of goods passed each year.

The Houthi rebels attacked more than 100 merchant vessels with missiles and drones, sinking two ships and killing four sailors, from November 2023 until January 2025.

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In 2024, the Trump administration launched strikes against the Houthis that ended weeks later.

‘Significant’ strike

Mohamad Elmasry, a professor of Media Studies at the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies, described the Houthis entering the US-Israeli war on Iran as “very significant”.

“We have seen over the past two-and-a-half years that Houthis have significant power,” Elmasry told Al Jazeera.

“If they decided to move to shut down Bab al-Mandab Strait, the Red Sea and, ultimately, the Suez Canal then we would have two major choke points [shut down] along with the Strait of Hormuz,” he said.

“These are major international shipping waterways for international trade, so I think it can be very significant from that standpoint.”

Al Jazeera’s Nida Ibrahim, reporting from Ramallah, said the opening of a new front in the war, in addition to Iran and Hezbollah, is likely to raise further questions in Israel “on the viability of the operations and the way the government is conducting its war”.

“We are expecting Israel to retaliate to this attack, as we have seen them do time and again when Yemen joined the battle during the war in Gaza as a way to support the Palestinians,” she said.