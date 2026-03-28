Russian strikes on Ukraine kill 4 as deal to end war dims

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio voices openness to diverting weapons to Kyiv to support the US attack on Iran.

At least four people have been killed and more than a dozen others wounded after Russia struck two Ukrainian cities, as the war continues apace without the prospect of a quick resolution, with the world’s attention now focused on Iran.

The attacks early on Saturday hit Odesa and Kryvyi Rih, damaging residential areas, a maternity hospital, and an industrial site.

In Odesa, one person died in hospital from injuries sustained in the strikes, according to Serhiy Lysak, head of the city’s military administration.

He said 11 people were wounded, including a child, and reported damage to a maternity hospital roof, high-rise buildings, and homes in several districts.

Lysak said fires broke out on the upper floors of an apartment block while cars were damaged and residential buildings had shattered windows and broken balconies.

“The enemy has once again attacked the city’s civilian infrastructure,” he said.

In Kryvyi Rih, two men were killed and two wounded in a morning strike that hit an industrial site, said Oleksandr Ganzha, head of the Dnipro regional administration. He said fires erupted at the facility.

⁠Russian ⁠drones attacked Ukrainian gas production ⁠facilities in the Poltava ⁠region, killing one person, Ukraine’s state energy company Naftogaz ‌said on Saturday.

“For the third day in a row, Russian forces have ⁠been conducting massive attacks ⁠on Naftogaz Group gas production assets ⁠in the Poltava ⁠region,” the ⁠company said. “Overnight and this morning, the enemy ‌struck three production facilities with drones.”

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The latest deadly strikes come as diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis and reach a ceasefire deal remain entangled, dimming hopes of a quick resolution. There are no talks under way between Russia and Ukraine.

‘That’s a lie’

On Friday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of lying over United States demands, and voiced openness to diverting weapons to Kyiv to support the joint US-Israel attack on Iran.

Zelenskyy said in an interview that the US is pressing Ukraine to give up the eastern Donbas region to Russia, which invaded four years ago, before finalising any post-war security guarantees to Kyiv.

“That’s a lie,” Rubio told reporters when asked about Zelenskyy’s remarks.

“I saw him say that and it’s unfortunate he would say that, because he knows that’s not true,” Rubio said in Paris after talks of the Group of Seven (G7) industrialised nations.

“What he was told is the obvious: security guarantees are not going to kick in until there’s an end to a war, because otherwise you’re getting yourself involved in the war,” he added.

“That was not attached to unless he gives up territory,” Rubio said. “I don’t know why he says these things. It’s not true.”

The attack on Zelenskyy was especially striking coming from Rubio, a former hawkish senator who has largely been seen as more supportive of the Ukrainian cause than others in President Donald Trump’s circles.

Rubio said the US is open to shifting assistance to Ukraine after the US and Israel attacked Iran.

“Nothing yet has been diverted but it could. If we need something for America and it’s American, we’re going to keep it for America first.”