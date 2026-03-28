Iran warns neighbours not to let ‘enemies run the war’ from their land

President Pezeshkian’s remarks the latest warning to countries of the region not to allow their territory to be used in the US-Israeli war.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian pressed neighbouring nations not to let Tehran’s “enemies run the war” from their territory in a repeated warning to the countries hosting United States military bases.

“We have said many times that Iran doesn’t carry out preemptive attacks, but we will retaliate strongly if our infrastructure or economic centers are targeted,” he said on X on Saturday.

“To the countries of the region: If you want development and security, don’t let our enemies run the war from your lands.”

Pezeshkian’s post was the latest call by Iran on neighbouring states not to allow their territory to be used for operations against Iran in the ongoing war.

On Wednesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also urged the countries around Iran to distance themselves from the United States.

The war began when the US and Israel launched air strikes across Iran on February 28, killing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and sending shockwaves across the globe.

A month later, the conflict shows no sign of ending, with Israel announcing more intense strikes on Iran on an almost daily basis as Tehran continues to target its archrival, as well as the countries with US military assets in the Middle East.

New attacks on Gulf states

In Kuwait, the country’s international airport was targeted by multiple drone attacks early on Saturday that caused significant damage to its radar system but resulted in no casualties, according to state news agency Kuna, citing its Civil Aviation Authority.

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The authority’s spokesperson said later that the attack was carried out by Iran, its proxies, and the armed factions it supports.

In Abu Dhabi, strikes caused debris to fall near the Khalifa Economic Zone, close to Khalifa Port, injuring six people and damaging facilities, according to the Emirate’s media office.

Three fires that started because of falling debris are under control, it said on X.

Meanwhile, Iran’s military claimed it struck a Ukrainian anti-drone system depot in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, alleging it supported the US forces, who were also allegedly targeted.

“As the hideouts of American commanders and soldiers in Dubai were targeted … a Ukrainian anti-drone system depot that was located in Dubai to assist the US military … was targeted and destroyed,” said Ebrahim Zolfaghari, spokesperson for Iran’s military.

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry denied the claim.

Two drones targeted Oman’s port of Salalah, capital city of southern Dhofar province, injuring one person and causing minor damage to a crane, state news agency ONA reported.

Zolfaghari said Iranian forces targeted a US military support vessel “at a considerable distance from the port of Salalah in Oman”.

Danish shipping giant Maersk said operations at Salalah were suspended for 48 hours after the drone attack.

Alarm sirens were activated several times in Bahrain to warn of incoming strikes, while the Interior Ministry urged the public to “head to the nearest safe place”. No casualties were reported.

Saudi Arabia’s Defence Ministry reported a ballistic missile and multiple drone attacks on Saturday, adding its air defences shot them all down, without giving further details.

On Friday, at least 15 American soldiers were wounded after Iran launched an attack on an airbase in Saudi Arabia, according to news reports, as the conflict started by Israel and the United States enters its second month.

The attack on the Prince Sultan Air Base included at least six ballistic missiles and 29 drones. At least five US troops were reportedly in serious condition.