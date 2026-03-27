Norway to add more than $11bn to defence budget over 10 years

Norway, as well as other NATO countries, has been under pressure from the US to boost defence spending.

Norway is set to raise defence spending by 3.5 percent of its gross domestic product to compensate for rising military equipment costs and to adjust to lessons learned from the Ukraine war, the government says.

The proposed increase will amount to 115 billion kroner ($11.84bn) and will be spread over the next 10 years, aligning with the country’s NATO commitments.

“We are … allocating a significant increase in resources to the long-term plan, while also carefully weighing the priorities needed to rapidly strengthen Norway’s defence capabilities,” Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere told reporters on Friday.

Norway, like other NATO countries, is increasing defence spending as a result of Russia’s war on Ukraine. NATO countries have also come under increasing pressure from United States President Donald Trump, who accuses some members of failing to pay their dues and overly relying on the US.

The increased spending will include support for Ukraine in its fight against Russia, authorities said. Norway borders Russia to its northeast.

In a statement, the government outlined several priorities, including plans for new submarines and frigates, and upgrades of critical defence infrastructure.

It said Norway would also seek to strengthen electronic warfare capabilities, short-range air defence and autonomous systems.

Norway expects to receive the first of its German-ordered submarines in 2029. Two frigates bought from Britain are also expected to arrive in 2030 and 2032, respectively.

Defence Minister Tore Sandvik said despite the increase in budget, Norway’s procurement of anti-ballistic air defences as well as of maritime surveillance drones will be delayed.