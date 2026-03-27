‘We will no longer stand by’: Austria plans social media ban for under-14s

Austria plans to ban children under 14 from using social media, with an official saying certain online sites are addictive and making young people “sick”.

“Austria is introducing ‌a compulsory minimum age of 14 for the use of social media platforms,” conservative ⁠junior minister for digitisation, ⁠Alexander Proll, told a joint news ⁠conference on Friday.

Proell added that draft legislation ‌would be drawn up by June. Cabinet members ⁠from Austria’s two other governing parties were also in attendance.

“We will ‌decisively protect children and young people in future from the negative effects of social media,” Vice Chancellor Andreas Babler of the Social Democrats said.

“We will no longer stand by and watch while these platforms make our children addicted and often also sick … The risks associated ⁠with this use were ignored for ⁠long enough, and now it is time to act,” he added.

Babler said the government would not list individual platforms the ban would apply to, but would ‌decide ‌based on how addictive their algorithms are and whether they include content such as “sexualised violence”.

The announcement comes days after a Los Angeles jury found Alphabet’s Google and Meta liable for $6m in damages in a landmark social media addiction lawsuit.

The case involved a 20-year-old woman who said she became addicted to the apps at a young age due to their platform design. Meta says it plans to appeal the decision.

Also on Friday, the United Kingdom advised parents of children under five to limit screen time to a maximum of one hour per day.

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Similar to Austria, other nations in Europe and elsewhere have banned the use of social media for children.

In January, the French parliament voted in favour of banning children aged below 15 from social media, amid growing concerns about online bullying and mental health risks.

Countries including the UK, Denmark, Spain and Greece are also studying a ban.

The European Parliament has called for the European Union to set minimum ages for children to ‌access social media, although it is up to member states to impose age limits.