London police officer filmed in crowd intimidating Al Jazeera journalists

Metropolitan Police says it is reviewing footage of incident and reporters must be able to work ‘without intimidation’.

An off-duty British police officer was involved in an incident that saw a group of North London residents surround and “intimidate” Al Jazeera journalists reporting on a suspected arson attack, the Metropolitan Police force has confirmed.

In an email to Al Jazeera on Thursday, a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said the force was “aware that an off duty serving Met special constable was involved in the altercation”.

“The matter has been referred to the Department of Professional Standards for assessment,” the spokesperson said.

The incident occurred on Monday in the Golders Green neighbourhood of North London, at the scene where a suspected arson incident occurred, the spokesperson said.

Four volunteer ambulances operated by a local Jewish charity had been set on fire in the area early on Monday, British media outlets reported. Two men in their 40s were arrested on Wednesday in relation to the attack, police said.

Video footage circulating on social media showed a group of men, including several wearing Jewish yarmulkes, shouting at a crew of Al Jazeera journalists to leave the area.

One of the men, who was wearing a yarmulke and a grey hooded sweatshirt, can be seen telling an Al Jazeera crew member in Arabic: “Get out of here, you donkey, you dog.”

That man was identified as a Metropolitan Police officer by local news outlet Declassified UK.

The incident drew condemnation online, with observers expressing support for Al Jazeera and the freedom of the press.

In its statement to Al Jazeera, the Metropolitan Police spokesperson said on Thursday that the force was aware of the footage showing a “verbal altercation between local residents and journalists”.

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“Freedom of the press is important, and journalists must be able to do their job without being subject to intimidation or harassment,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that while officers intervened at the scene, “there was an extended period where the journalists were put in a difficult situation, which led them to leave the area”.

“Officers on duty in the area have been asked to be alert to any similar altercations in the coming days. We will be reviewing the footage to identify whether any offences were committed,” the spokesperson said.