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In U-turn, UK police say Palestine Action protesters will be arrested again

London’s Met Police had eased arrests following the High Court ruling that the ban on Palestine Action was unlawful.

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Protesters holding a placard and a Palestinian flag gather outside a court.
Protesters holding a placard and a Palestinian flag gather outside the Royal Courts of Justice on December 2, 2025, in London, United Kingdom [Jack Taylor/Getty Images]
Published On 26 Mar 2026

London’s Metropolitan Police warns that anyone showing support for Palestine Action is now “likely to be arrested”, weeks after the force said it would not do so.

Police had said in February that it would refrain from arresting supporters following the High Court’s ruling that the ban on Palestine Action as a terror group was unlawful.

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But on Thursday, Deputy Assistant Commissioner James Harman said the Met had reviewed its stance following the court’s decision to allow the government to appeal that decision.

“While the High Court has found the proscription of Palestine Action to be unlawful, it has confirmed the impact of that judgement will not take effect until the government’s appeal has been considered, which could take many months,” Harman said. “That means it is still a criminal offence to support Palestine Action.”

Harman said police “must enforce the law as it is at the time, not as it might be at a future date” and that continued enforcement “is likely to involve the arrest of those committing offences” where support for the group is displayed.

Earlier on Thursday, several activists linked to Palestine Action, who were released on bail last month, spoke at a news conference about life in jail and the lasting effects on their health following a lengthy prison hunger strike.

Protesters gather outside The Royal Courts of Justice as the High Court hears a judicial review on the proscription of Palestine Action under the terrorism act on November 26, 2025 in London, United Kingdom. A three-day judicial review is being heard by the High Court on the proscription of Palestine Action (PA) as a terrorist group. PA co-founder Huda Ammori leads the challenge to the pro-Palestinian campaign group's proscription under the Terrorism Act 2000. Last month the Home Office lost an appeal to block the review, which was due to begin on November 25, but was postponed a day. The Home Office-imposed ban on membership or support of PA took effect on July 5, after activists from the pro-Palestinian group broke into RAF Brize Norton and spray-painted two Voyager aircraft. Since their proscription, more than 2,000 people have been arrested for allegedly showing support of PA, mostly while holding signs reading: "I oppose genocide, I support Palestine Action." (Photo by Alishia Abodunde/Getty Images)
Protesters gather outside The Royal Courts of Justice as the High Court hears a judicial review on the proscription of Palestine Action under the terrorism act [File: Alishia Abodunde/Getty Images]

In June, the Labour-led UK government proscribed Palestine Action under anti-terrorism legislation, placing the group in the same legal category as armed organisations such as al-Qaeda and ISIL (ISIS), and making it a criminal offence to be a member of or publicly support the group.

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The decision came soon after activists broke into a Royal Air Force base in Oxfordshire and sprayed red paint over military aircraft. Palestine Action claimed the incident.

In February, the High Court ruled that the government’s designation of Palestine Action as a “terror group” was unlawful and disproportionate.

Following that ruling, Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood stated that she intended to challenge the decision in the Court of Appeal.

Since it was established in July 2020, Palestine Action (PA) has organised hundreds of protests across the UK, targeting the operations of companies it says profit from Israeli military actions, with particular emphasis on the Israeli arms firm Elbit Systems.

Over the past year, the ban led to a series of legal challenges, drew criticism from human rights groups, and prompted protests, amid warnings that the measure represented a draconian overreach that criminalised legitimate political dissent.

Thousands of peaceful protesters holding placards have been arrested in cases linked to alleged support for Palestine Action.

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