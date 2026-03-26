Dutch court bans xAI’s Grok from generating nonconsensual nude images

Court dismissed xAI claim that measures were taken after plaintiff produced video of nude person shortly before hearing.

A Dutch court has ordered Elon Musk’s xAI to stop generating and distributing nude images of people without their consent in the Netherlands, warning it would impose fines of 100,000 euros ($115,350) per day for noncompliance.

The Amsterdam District Court ruled Thursday that xAI’s Grok artificial intelligence tool and the X platform that hosts it were barred from “generating and/or distributing sexual imagery” featuring people “partially or wholly stripped naked without having given their explicit permission”.

The decision in a civil suit was one of the first times a judge has weighed in on xAI’s responsibility for creating tools that can be used to create sexualised images, amid a flood of complaints and investigations over Grok in the Americas, Europe, Asia and Australia.

Grok was launched by Musk in 2023 and distributed through his social media platform X, which is now part of his rocket and space exploration company SpaceX.

Offlimits, a Dutch centre monitoring online violence, took legal action in cooperation with the non-profit Victims Support Fund over a Grok feature allowing users to ask it to create hyper-realistic deepfake montages of naked women and children using real photos.

At a hearing this month, xAI lawyers had argued it was impossible to guarantee that abuse on its platform could be prevented, and the company should not be punished for the actions of malicious users.

They said the company had taken measures in January to prevent Grok from editing images of real people in revealing clothing, including restricting its image creation features to paid subscribers.

Advertisement

The court website said the judge had decided that Offlimits had shown there was reasonable doubt over the effectiveness of the measures taken to date. “For example, Offlimits managed to produce a video of a nude person using Grok shortly before the hearing,” it stated.

Offlimits director Robbert Hoving said the “burden is on the company” to make sure its tools are not used to create and distribute nonconsensual sexual images, including of children.

Earlier on Thursday, the European Parliament approved a ban on artificial intelligence systems generating sexualised deepfakes, after global outrage over non-consensual Grok-produced nudes.