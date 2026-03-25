Denmark’s PM resigns after failing to secure majority in general election
Mette Frederiksen could return for a third term as prime minister after tough coalition talks.
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has submitted her government’s resignation to the king after her three-party coalition suffered a large defeat in a general election, the royal palace said in a statement.
Parties are set to launch potentially tough and long negotiations on Wednesday to determine whether the next government will be formed by Frederiksen or another party leader.
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Frederiksen’s Social Democratic Party had its worst election since 1903 on Tuesday, winning just 38 seats in the 179-seat parliament – down from 50 four years ago – amid voter concerns over immigration, a cost-of-living crisis and welfare.
Her left-wing bloc won 84 seats in parliament, versus 77 for the right-leaning parties, with both sides falling short of the 90 needed for a majority.
That leaves both sides dependent on the 14 seats won by the unaligned Moderates Party of Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen, a centrist group that could emerge as kingmakers in coalition talks.
The Social Democrats remains Denmark’s biggest party, however, with 21.9 percent support, meaning Frederiksen could return for a third term as prime minister following coalition talks.
Domestic policy issues overshadowed the support for Frederiksen’s defiant stance towards United States President Donald Trump’s repeated ambitions to acquire Denmark’s semi-autonomous territory, Greenland.
Frederiksen warned in January that a US takeover of Greenland would amount to the end of NATO.