Polls open in key Denmark elections clouded by Trump’s Greenland threat

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen is projected to win a third term after standing up to the US president over Greenland.

Polls have opened in Denmark for the parliamentary election, with Social Democratic Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen seeking a third term after her defiant stance against United States President Donald Trump’s push to take over Greenland.

About 4.3 million Danes are registered to vote. Voting started at 8am (07:00 GMT) and will close at 8pm (19:00 GMT), with the first results expected in the evening.

Her main challenger is centre-right Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen, of the Venstre party, who has emerged as a key rival in the campaign.

The vote comes amid months of heightened tensions over Trump’s push to take control of Greenland, a semi-autonomous Danish territory.

Frederiksen’s firm rejection of Trump’s bid boosted her approval ratings, helping to stabilise her government after a period of declining support. Seeking to capitalise on that momentum, Frederiksen called a snap election last month.

Polls suggest her centre-left Social Democrats could remain the largest party in the 179-seat parliament, although they risk their weakest result in more than a century amid voter discontent over cuts to social programmes and the rising cost of living.

The fate of Greenland has not dominated the campaign. Instead, parties have focused on domestic issues such as food and fuel prices, the future of agriculture, clean drinking water and welfare standards at pig farms.

Right-wing populists have also sought to gain support with calls for tougher immigration policies.