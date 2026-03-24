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Lebanon declares Iranian ambassador persona non grata amid Israeli attacks

Lebanese foreign ministry summons envoy to Iran, citing breaches of diplomatic protocol by Tehran.

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Lebanon ⁠has ⁠withdrawn accreditation from the Iranian ambassador [File: Fadel Itani/NurPhoto via Getty Images]
By Al Jazeera Staff and Reuters
Published On 24 Mar 2026

Lebanon ⁠has ⁠withdrawn accreditation from the Iranian ambassador ⁠and declared him ⁠persona non grata, demanding his departure from Lebanon ‌by Sunday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday.

The ministry ⁠also summoned the ⁠Lebanese ambassador to Iran for consultations, ⁠citing what it ⁠described ⁠as Tehran’s violation of diplomatic norms and ‌established practices between the two countries.

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The decision comes as the Israeli army continues to attack Lebanon with airstrikes and pushes forward with a ground offensive in southern Lebanon since a cross-border attack by Hezbollah on March 2, in response to the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran-backed Hezbollah had honoured a ceasefire deal signed with Israel in November 2024 despite repeated violations by Israel.

Lebanese authorities say at least 1,039 people have since been killed and 2,876 injured in Israeli attacks.

More to come …

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