Trump postpones military strikes on Iranian power plants for five days

The US president’s announcement comes after he held ‌’good and ​productive conversations’ with Tehran.

President Donald Trump ⁠said on ⁠Monday that he has ordered the US ⁠military to postpone ⁠strikes ⁠against Iranian power plants ‌and energy infrastructure for a period of five days after holding ‌”good and productive conversations” with Tehran.

“I am please to report that the United States of America, and the country of Iran, have had, over the last two days, very good and productive conversations regarding a complete and total resolution of our hostilities in the middle east,” Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

“I have instructed the department of war to postpone any and all military strikes against Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure for a five day period, subject to the success of the ongoing meetings and discussions.”

Trump on Saturday gave Tehran 48 hours to reopen the Strait of Hormuz to all vessels, warning that otherwise the United States would “obliterate” Iran’s power plants.

Iran had said it would completely shut the Strait – a transit point for about one-fifth of the world’s oil – in retaliation. Tehran also pledged to attacks energy facilities in Israel and the Gulf countries.

On Monday, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) responded that if Washington went ahead with its threat, Iran would target power plants in all regions that supply electricity to US bases, “as well as the economic, industrial and energy infrastructures in which Americans have shares”.

In addition, the country’s Defence Council warned that any attack on Iran’s southern coast or islands would prompt the laying of sea mines that would sever Gulf shipping routes, according to state media.