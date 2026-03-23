Air Canada jet collides with ground vehicle at New York airport

LaGuardia shut down after Air Canada Express plane hits ground vehicle upon landing from Montreal.

An Air Canada Express regional jet coming from Montreal has struck a ground vehicle while landing at New York’s LaGuardia, leading to the airport’s closure.

The New York Fire Department said in a statement on Sunday that it was responding to ‌a reported incident involving a plane and a vehicle on the runway at LaGuardia airport, but did not ‌provide further ‌details.

The CRJ-900 aircraft ⁠struck the vehicle on Sunday evening at a speed of about 24mph (39km/h), flight tracking website Flightradar24 said. It was operated by Jazz Aviation, Air Canada’s regional partner.

The United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a ground stop for all departures to LaGuardia due to the aircraft emergency, with the airport closure in effect until 05:30 GMT. The probability of an extension was listed as high.

The FAA notice stated that the airport halt was due to an emergency and that there was a high probability of an extension, without providing any further details.

Unverified footage on social media showed damage to the plane’s nose as it tilted upwards. The Reuters news agency could not immediately verify the footage.

LaGuardia’s website showed arriving ⁠planes had been diverted to other airports or returned to their point of origin.

In a separate notice to airmen, the FAA said ⁠the airport could be shut until 18:00 GMT.