Israeli air strikes on Gaza kill four Palestinians

Strikes intensify across Gaza as health officials say 680 Palestinians have been killed since October’s ‘ceasefire’.

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Israeli air strikes have killed four people across the Gaza Strip, Palestinian officials said, as Israel continues its genocidal war against Palestinians in the besieged territory despite a United States-brokered “ceasefire”.

Three of those killed were members of the local police. They died when an Israeli air strike hit a vehicle in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza on Sunday. Ten others were wounded in the attack, medics said.

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Earlier, a separate strike in the Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood of northern Gaza killed a senior figure from an armed group linked to Fatah.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military about the incidents.

Gaza’s Health Ministry says at least 680 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since a “ceasefire” took effect in October.

Israel has reported four soldiers killed in the same period.

On Thursday, drone strikes in Gaza City’s Zeitoun neighbourhood killed at least three Palestinians, wounding others.

Israel’s war on Gaza has killed more than 72,000 Palestinians since October 2023, among them tens of thousands of women and children. Independent researchers believe the true toll is significantly higher.

Most of Gaza’s population remains displaced, many living in makeshift shelters with dwindling access to food, water and medical care.

Violence has also intensified across the occupied West Bank.

Last week, the United Nations said that Israel had forcibly displaced more than 30,000 Palestinians in the West Bank.

UN figures show that since the start of 2026, more than 1,500 Palestinians have been displaced by Israeli settler attacks and access restrictions. The figure is equivalent to 95 percent of the total recorded in the whole of 2025.

The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) has warned of growing humanitarian needs in Gaza, citing mounting pressure on aid deliveries.

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Karem Abu Salem (Kerem Shalom) remains the only operational cargo crossing between Israel and Gaza, creating what the UN calls a severe bottleneck for incoming aid.

Meanwhile, Francesca Albanese, the UN’s special rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories, released a report last week accusing Israel of torturing Palestinian detainees on an “unprecedented scale”, describing beatings, sexual violence and starvation affecting tens of thousands of people.

More than 18,500 Palestinians have been arrested since October 2023, including at least 1,500 children, she said.