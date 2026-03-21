Israel systematically torturing Palestinians in custody, says UN expert

Report by Francesca Albanese says Palestinians in custody ‘subjected to exceptionally ruthless physical and psychological abuse’ since Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza started.

A United Nations expert says Israel is systematically torturing Palestinians on a scale “that suggests collective vengeance and destructive intent”.

In a report released on Friday, Francesca Albanese, the UN’s special rapporteur on the rights situation in the Palestinian territories occupied since 1967, said that since October 7, 2023, Palestinians in custody “have been subjected to exceptionally ruthless physical and psychological abuse”.

Entitled “Torture and genocide”, the report “examines Israel’s systematic use of torture against Palestinians from the occupied Palestinian territory since October 7, 2023”. It claimed that “torture in detention has been used on an unprecedented scale as punitive collective vengeance”.

“Brutal beatings, sexual violence, rape, lethal mistreatment, starvation, and the systematic deprivation of the most basic human conditions have inflicted profound and lasting scars on the bodies and minds of tens of thousands of Palestinians and their loved ones,” the report said.

“Torture has become integral to the domination of and punishment inflicted on men, women and children, both through custodial abuse and through a relentless campaign of forced displacement, mass killings, deprivation and destruction of all means of life to inflict long-term collective pain and suffering,” it said.

Albanese said she had gathered written submissions, including at least 300 testimonies.

A statement accompanying the report said that while Albanese “unequivocally condemns torture and other forms of ill-treatment committed by all actors, including Palestinian armed groups”, this report “focuses on Israeli conduct”.

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Israel is party to the Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment.

Albanese said that since October 2023, arrests of Palestinians in the occupied territory had “escalated dramatically”, with more than 18,500 people arrested, including at least 1,500 children.

The report said about 9,000 Palestinians were still in detention, while “more than 4,000 have been subjected to enforced disappearance”. Albanese said Israel’s detention system “has descended into a regime of systemic and widespread humiliation, coercion, and terror”.

She said Israel should “immediately cease all acts of torture and ill-treatment of the Palestinian people as part of its ongoing genocide” and urged all countries “to do everything in their power to stop the destruction of what remains of Palestine” as every delay “worsens irreversible harm and further entrenches a system of cruelty”.

Albanese urged the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) to request arrest warrants for Israel’s Defence Minister Israel Katz, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.

She is due to present her report to the UN Human Rights Council on Monday. Though appointed by the UN Human Rights Council, special rapporteurs are independent experts and do not speak on behalf of the UN itself.

Albanese has faced criticism from Israel and some of its allies over her relentless criticism and longstanding accusations of a genocide in Gaza. Israel has charged her with being motivated by an “obsessive, hate-driven agenda to delegitimise the state of Israel”.

Last month, France and Germany called for her to resign following her alleged remarks to an Al Jazeera forum in Doha.

The UN Watch NGO, which is not a UN body, had spread an edited video clip of Albanese, in which she was falsely accused of calling Israel “the common enemy of humanity”.

Albanese’s actual words were: “We now see that we as a humanity have a common enemy and the respect of fundamental freedoms is the last peaceful avenue, the last peaceful toolbox that we have to regain our freedom.”