US says it struck alleged drug trafficking vessel in Pacific, killing two

In an initial statement, the US military said three people survived the strike but only one survivor was ultimately recovered alive.

The United States military has announced that it attacked another alleged drug trafficking vessel in the eastern Pacific.

But while the US military initially said on Friday that three people survived the strike, the Coast Guard later issued a statement that two of the three were found dead. Only one person was recovered alive.

The US Southern Command, which oversees military activities in Latin America, wrote in a social media post that the strike had taken place the previous day.

“Intelligence confirmed the low-profile vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations,” the post alleges, offering no specifics.

“Following the engagement, USSOUTHCOM immediately notified US Coast Guard to activate the Search and Rescue system for the survivors.”

An accompanying black-and-white video shows a small boat being bombed and bursting into flames.

The news agency Reuters reported that the survivor and the remains of those killed were transferred to the Costa Rican Coast Guard.

The strike is the latest in a lethal campaign targeting alleged drug trafficking boats off Latin America.

The campaign, dubbed Operation Southern Spear, has now killed at least 159 people in 46 separate incidents, according to government announcements about the attacks.

The attacks began on September 2, 2025, and it is rare for the US government to announce survivors.

Apart from today, the only two known survivors came on October 16, more than a month into the bombing campaign. The men who survived that attack were repatriated to their home countries of Colombia and Ecuador, where they were released without charge.

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The administration of President Donald Trump has argued that the lethal strikes are aimed at deterring drug trafficking.

But international legal scholars have denounced them as a campaign of extrajudicial killings and warned that those involved could face prosecution.

In December, the Trump administration came under heavy criticism when it was revealed that the first boat attack on September 2 left two survivors who were subsequently killed in a double-tap strike.

Democrats have pushed for video to be released of the double-tap strike, showing the survivors as they clung to floating debris after the initial strike. But the Trump administration has so far declined to do so.

It has also not produced public evidence to justify the attacks, nor has it identified those it has killed.

Some families in Colombia and Trinidad and Tobago have claimed that the victims were fishermen or informal workers, transiting across the Caribbean for employment.