What we know on day three of US-Israeli attacks on Iran

A day after the Iranian supreme leader’s killing was confirmed, attacks have been reported in Dubai, Cyprus and across the region.

Explosions in Doha as Iran continues retaliatory strikes on US assets across Gulf

A day after Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s killing was confirmed in attacks by the United States and Israel, Iran continues to strike US assets across the Gulf region.

The US and Israel launched strikes on Iran on Saturday while talks between Washington and Tehran over Iran’s nuclear programme were ongoing. Iran hit back the same day with missile and drone attacks across the region, including targets in Israel as well as US military assets in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Iraq.

As tensions continue to escalate on the third day of the conflict, here is what things look like on Monday.

Here is everything that has happened so far until day 3

In Iran

Iran’s semiofficial news agency Mehr reported that more than 20 people were killed in an attack on Niloofar Square in Tehran.

US President Donald Trump said in a Fox News interview on Sunday that the joint US-Israeli operation had killed 48 Iranian leaders.

At least two people were killed in an “enemy attack” on the central city of Sanandaj, according to the Iranian Fars news agency.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong told local media on Monday that Canberra does not plan to join the US-Israeli military campaign against Iran.

In Gulf nations

On Monday morning, explosions were heard in the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi, as well as in Qatar’s capital, Doha.

While Qatar was initially using the Patriot defence system to intercept incoming missiles and drones in its airspace, the Ministry of Defence said it is now deploying fighter planes to shoot them down over the waters of the Gulf.

The Kuwaiti army released a statement on Monday saying its air defences had “confronted and intercepted” a “number of hostile aerial targets at dawn today” over central parts of the country.

The Reuters news agency, citing an unnamed witness, reported a plume of smoke near the US Embassy in Kuwait.

Some debris fell in the Mina al-Ahmadi refinery near Kuwait City, causing “minor injuries to two workers”, according to the official Kuwait News Agency.

Videos verified by Al Jazeera show dense smoke rising in Kuwait’s al-Jahra city, 32km (19 miles) west of Kuwait City, after a jet was seen crashing.

On Sunday evening, Bahrain’s Ministry of Interior reported that Iran had targeted a maritime facility near the Mina Salman port in the capital, Manama.

On Monday, Bahrain’s Ministry of Interior released a statement on X saying that falling debris from an intercepted missile had caused a fire on a “foreign ship” in the Salman industrial zone.

Bahrain’s Interior Ministry also said it had activated air raid alerts and urged residents to head to the nearest safe place.

Qatar Airways, the Qatari flag carrier, said its flights remain suspended due to the ongoing closure of the country’s airspace.

In Israel

The Israeli military said Iran launched more missiles at Israel and that air defences were operating to intercept them.

In the US

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth will appear for a news conference at 8am (13:00 GMT), marking the first time a top Trump official will face the media since the US and Israel launched attacks on Iran on Saturday.

On Sunday, the US military announced that three service members had been killed during its operation against Iran, the first US casualties.

In a video posted on his Truth Social platform, Trump promised to avenge the three American soldiers killed in Iranian attacks, and warned there could be more casualties.

Trump ⁠warned that combat ⁠operations against Iran would continue until “all objectives are achieved”.

In Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and Jordan

There were Israeli air raids on the southern suburbs of Beirut and the south of the country, according to Lebanon’s National News Agency. Twenty people were killed and 91 were wounded in the capital’s suburbs, while 11 people were killed and 58 wounded in the country’s south.

Al Jazeera Arabic reported Israeli attacks in the southern suburbs of Beirut after Hezbollah launched attacks on northern Israel.

Debris from an Iranian missile, which fell on the town of Ain Terma near Damascus in Syria, injured a man and his three daughters, according to the country’s state-run SANA news agency.

Al Jazeera Arabic reported sirens blaring in the coastal city of Aqaba in Jordan.

Dense smoke was seen in Jordan following unconfirmed reports of a US F-15 crashing.

