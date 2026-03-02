Qatar says it downed two Iranian fighter jets as conflict widens

Qatari Defence Ministry also says seven ballistic missiles and five drones fired by Iran intercepted.

Qatar says its air force has “successfully shot down” two Iranian fighter aircraft, as the fallout from United States-Israel attacks on Iran and Iranian retaliation continues across the wider Middle East.

The Qatari Defence Ministry said in a statement on Monday that it downed two SU24 aircraft while seven ballistic missiles and five drones fired by Iran were also intercepted.

“The threat was addressed immediately upon detection, in accordance with the operational plan, as all missiles were shot down before reaching their targets,” the ministry said.

The Gulf country had condemned Iran for its “reckless and irresponsible” targeting of Qatari territory in response to US-Israeli attacks that have killed hundreds of people across Iran since Saturday.

Iran has launched a series of retaliatory strikes on targets in Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and other countries in recent days.

Reporting from the Qatari capital Doha, Al Jazeera’s Zein Basravi said the downing of the Iranian aircraft marks “a major military escalation”.

“This represents perhaps the beginning of air-to-air combat and that is a serious escalation in a conflict that is already spiralling three days’ in,” Basravi said.

Iran did not immediately comment on the Qatari defence ministry’s statement on Monday.

A spokesman for Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs recently said the country has the right to defend itself “with all might” in response to the US-Israel attacks, which have killed several senior Iranian officials, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Esmaeil Baghaei told Al Jazeera in an interview on Saturday that the Iranian armed forces were “defending national sovereignty and the territorial integrity of Iran against these barbaric acts of aggression”.

But the Iranian attacks on US and Israeli targets across the Middle East have drawn condemnation while raising concerns about a widening of the conflict.

In a joint statement on Sunday, several countries in the region as well as the US condemned what they described as Iran’s “indiscriminate and reckless missile and drone attacks against sovereign territories across the region”.

“These unjustified strikes targeted sovereign territory, endangered civilian populations, and damaged civilian infrastructure,” the countries said, adding that they reaffirmed their “right to self-defense in the face of these attacks”.

More to come…