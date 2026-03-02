British military base in Cyprus targeted in suspected drone attack

The attack marks the first strike on the UK’s Royal Air Force base ⁠of Akrotiri since 1986 as the UK PM agrees to help the US in its attacks on Iran.

The United Kingdom’s Royal Air Force base ⁠of Akrotiri in Cyprus has witnessed a suspected Iranian drone attack overnight, the island’s president and the British Ministry of Defence said, after Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the UK would allow the United States to use its bases to attack Iran.

“All the competent services of the republic are on alert and in full operational readiness,” President Nikos Christodoulides said in a speech on Monday, adding that the Shahed-type unmanned aerial ‌vehicle caused minor damage when it crashed into the military facilities at 12:03am (22:00 GMT).

“I want to be clear, our country does not participate in any way and does not intend to be part of any military operation,” Christodoulides said.

Akrotiri, southwest of the sprawling coastal city of Limassol, is one of the two bases the UK has retained in the former ⁠colony since independence in 1960. In addition to the military facilities, it houses families of serving personnel.

Base authorities advised residents ⁠near Akrotiri to shelter in place until further notice ⁠after a “suspected drone impact”, adding that nonessential personnel would be dispersed and other British facilities would operate normally.

Akrotiri, located on a square-shaped peninsula on the southern tip of Cyprus, has been used in ‌the past for military operations in Iraq, Syria and Yemen.

The attack early on Monday morning, and the first on the British ⁠military facility, marks an escalation in the conflict, which is into its third day.

The UK Defence Ministry confirmed the attack, saying its forces were handling a “live situation”.

“Our force protection in the region is at the highest level and the base has responded to defend our people,” a ministry spokesperson said in a statement.

‘We stand collectively’

It was not immediately clear from where the suspected Shahed drone had been fired, which came after Starmer said the UK would help Washington in the war against Iran. The UK had initially denied access over fears that it would violate international law.

Two sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, told the Reuters news agency that the UK bases ⁠intercepted a second drone. However, Al Jazeera could not verify the report.

In response to the drone ‌attack, European Commission ⁠President Ursula von der Leyen said the bloc ⁠stands ⁠with its member states in the face ⁠of any threat.

“While the Republic ⁠of Cyprus was ⁠not the target, let me be clear: we stand ⁠collectively, firmly and ⁠unequivocally with our Member ⁠States in the face of any threat,” von ‌der Leyen said in a post on ‌X.

While the bases are regarded as ⁠British sovereign territory, Cyprus itself is a European Union member, currently holding the bloc’s rotating presidency.