Blasts shake Qatar, UAE, Kuwait as Iran’s retaliatory strikes continue

Tehran’s retaliatory attacks on US assets in the Gulf region continue for a third day as fears of a prolonged conflict rise.

Loud explosions were heard in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates and the Qatari capital ‌of Doha for a third consecutive day of ⁠Iranian retaliatory strikes on neighbouring Gulf states in response to ongoing attacks by the United States and ⁠Israel on Iran.

Loud bangs and sirens were also heard in Kuwait early on Monday morning, with a witness quoted by Reuters news agency saying smoke was seen rising from near the US embassy.

Kuwaiti air defences intercepted the majority of the ⁠drones near Rumaithiya and ⁠Salwa neighbourhoods, the state-run Kuwait News Agency reported, quoting the director general of civil defence.

Tehran said it ⁠would target US military assets in the region after the ⁠US-Israeli ⁠strikes on Iran continued for the third day on Monday.

Iran has hit a range of civilian and commercial areas across ‌Gulf cities, widening the conflict’s impact on key regional aviation and trade hubs.

Meanwhile, Bahrain’s Ministry of Interior said it activated air raid alerts and urged residents to head to the nearest safe place.

It said the Shaikh Khalifa bin Salman Bridge linking the capital, Manama, to nearby towns was closed and urged “residents to use main roads only when necessary”.

At least one person has been killed in Kuwait, three have been killed in the UAE, and 16 people have been injured in Qatar.

Meanwhile, at least 201 people have been killed in Iran in US-Israeli attacks, with 747 wounded, while at least nine have been killed and 121 wounded in Israel.

Iran ‘attacking American targets’

The US, Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE issued a joint statement on Sunday condemning Iranian attacks across the region and affirming their right to self-defence.

Gulf countries “will take all necessary measures to defend their security and stability and to protect their territories, citizens, and residents, including the option of responding to the aggression”, the statement released after a meeting said.

However, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Sunday stressed that Tehran is not seeking confrontation with its Gulf neighbours, telling Al Jazeera that Tehran has “no problem with the countries on the other side of the Persian Gulf”, referring to the Gulf, which is also known as the Arabian Gulf.

Iran maintains “friendly and good neighbourly relations with all of them”, which it is determined to continue, he added.

“What we are doing is in fact an act of self-defence and retaliation to the American aggression against us,” Araghchi said.

“We are not attacking our brothers in the Persian Gulf, we are not attacking our neighbours, but we are attacking American targets,” he added.