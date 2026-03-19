Iran war: What is happening on day 20 of US-Israel attacks?

The Iran war enters day 20 as Israeli and Iranian attacks hit energy infrastructure across region.

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The Israel-Iran war is escalating across several fronts, with assassinations of senior Iranian officials, and Israeli and Iranian attacks on key energy infrastructure.

On day 20 of the conflict, Israel struck Iran’s South Pars gasfield, the world’s largest. Hours later, Iran launched missiles against oil and gas facilities across Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, hitting Qatar’s Ras Laffan Industrial City and setting off fires there.

Meanwhile, in the United States, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has been accused of altering her Senate testimony on Iran, allegedly omitting intelligence details that contradicted President Donald Trump’s claims that Tehran posed an imminent threat.

Here is the latest:

In Iran

Assassination of senior officials: Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has declared that Israel will pay for the assassination of three senior Iranian security officials over the course of two days, which includes the recent killing of Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib, and the previous killings of security chief Ali Larijani and head of the Basij paramilitary force, Gholamreza Soleimani.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has declared that Israel will pay for the assassination of three senior Iranian security officials over the course of two days, which includes the recent killing of Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib, and the previous killings of security chief Ali Larijani and head of the Basij paramilitary force, Gholamreza Soleimani. Attacks on Iranian energy and territory: Israel struck Iran’s South Pars gasfield, the largest gasfield in the world. Following this, the Israeli military announced that it had begun striking targets in northern Iran for the first time since the war began on February 28.

Israel struck Iran’s South Pars gasfield, the largest gasfield in the world. Following this, the Israeli military announced that it had begun striking targets in northern Iran for the first time since the war began on February 28. Warnings: The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) issued an alert that it would respond to the South Pars hit by attacking oil and gas facilities of neighbouring Gulf states – and hours later, it acted on that threat.

In the Gulf

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Retaliation against Gulf neighbours: Iran’s missiles heavily damaged Qatar’s Ras Laffan liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility – the world’s largest. Analysts warn this could lead to global supply shortages and elevated gas prices. Iran’s missiles also targeted Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, but those strikes were intercepted.

Iran’s missiles heavily damaged Qatar’s Ras Laffan liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility – the world’s largest. Analysts warn this could lead to global supply shortages and elevated gas prices. Iran’s missiles also targeted Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, but those strikes were intercepted. Qatar expels several Iranian diplomats: The country declared the military and security attaches of the Iranian embassy persona non grata, ordering them and their staff to leave the country within 24 hours due to Iran’s repeated attacks.

The country declared the military and security attaches of the Iranian embassy persona non grata, ordering them and their staff to leave the country within 24 hours due to Iran’s repeated attacks. Saudi Arabia: Riyadh declared that the “little trust that remained in Iran has been completely shattered”. Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud warned that “nonpolitical” options are on the table if Iran continues its attacks, cautioning Tehran that Riyadh and other Gulf capitals had the military capabilities to respond forcefully to Iran if it did not immediately stop its strikes against them. “The patience that is being exhibited is not unlimited. Do they [the Iranians] have a day, two, a week? I’m not going to telegraph that,” he added.

Riyadh declared that the “little trust that remained in Iran has been completely shattered”. Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud warned that “nonpolitical” options are on the table if Iran continues its attacks, cautioning Tehran that Riyadh and other Gulf capitals had the military capabilities to respond forcefully to Iran if it did not immediately stop its strikes against them. “The patience that is being exhibited is not unlimited. Do they [the Iranians] have a day, two, a week? I’m not going to telegraph that,” he added. ‘Terror cell’ thwarted in Kuwait: Kuwaiti security services said they had thwarted a planned “terrorist” operation against the country’s critical infrastructure. Authorities arrested 10 Kuwaiti citizens who were part of a cell allegedly affiliated with Hezbollah, the Iran-backed Lebanese group.

Kuwaiti security services said they had thwarted a planned “terrorist” operation against the country’s critical infrastructure. Authorities arrested 10 Kuwaiti citizens who were part of a cell allegedly affiliated with Hezbollah, the Iran-backed Lebanese group. Bahrain: The government announced that its air defences have intercepted and destroyed 132 missiles and 234 drones since the war began.

The government announced that its air defences have intercepted and destroyed 132 missiles and 234 drones since the war began. US and Qatar: US President Donald Trump issued a statement on Truth Social insisting that neither the US nor Qatar had any involvement or prior knowledge of Israel’s initial strike on the South Pars field. He said Israel would not attack South Pars again. However, he issued a stark ultimatum to Iran, warning that if Qatar’s energy facilities are attacked again, the US will “massively blow up the entirety of the South Pars Gas Field”.

US President Donald Trump issued a statement on Truth Social insisting that neither the US nor Qatar had any involvement or prior knowledge of Israel’s initial strike on the South Pars field. He said Israel would not attack South Pars again. However, he issued a stark ultimatum to Iran, warning that if Qatar’s energy facilities are attacked again, the US will “massively blow up the entirety of the South Pars Gas Field”. Regional context: Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister suggested that Iran’s decision to attack Qatar’s Ras Laffan complex, as well as targets in Riyadh, while a diplomatic meeting was taking place, was a calculated attempt by Iran to “blackmail Arab and Islamic countries”. He also said the Iranian attacks against its Gulf neighbours appeared to have been “premeditated, preplanned, preorganised and well thought-out”.

In the US

US intelligence controversy: US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has been accused of altering her Senate testimony regarding Iran. Her written statement said US intelligence had concluded that Iran had attempted to rebuild its uranium enrichment capabilities after they were bombed in June last year – an assertion that undercuts Trump’s insistence that Iran was close to building a nuclear bomb before the current war began on February 28. But in her oral testimony, she did not mention this intelligence finding.

US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has been accused of altering her Senate testimony regarding Iran. Her written statement said US intelligence had concluded that Iran had attempted to rebuild its uranium enrichment capabilities after they were bombed in June last year – an assertion that undercuts Trump’s insistence that Iran was close to building a nuclear bomb before the current war began on February 28. But in her oral testimony, she did not mention this intelligence finding. Trump waives shipping law: Trump temporarily waived a century-old shipping law to help ease energy costs. The move to issue a 60-day Jones Act waiver would lift a ban on foreign-flagged vessels transporting cargo between US ports over this period.

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In Israel

Military operations against Iran: Israel has expanded its military campaign, attacking targets in northern Iran for the first time since the war began on February 28.

Israel has expanded its military campaign, attacking targets in northern Iran for the first time since the war began on February 28. Ongoing conflict with Hezbollah and actions in Lebanon: Fighting continues to rage across the Israel-Lebanon border. A group of Israeli soldiers filmed themselves looting homes in southern Lebanon, drawing comparisons to similar behaviour previously documented in Gaza.

Fighting continues to rage across the Israel-Lebanon border. A group of Israeli soldiers filmed themselves looting homes in southern Lebanon, drawing comparisons to similar behaviour previously documented in Gaza. Debris hits Israel airport: The Israeli military told the AFP news agency that debris from intercepted projectiles had hit Ben Gurion airport following Iranian missile fire, without specifying when the incident occurred.

The Israeli military told the AFP news agency that debris from intercepted projectiles had hit Ben Gurion airport following Iranian missile fire, without specifying when the incident occurred. ‘Regime collapse’: Former Israeli negotiator Daniel Levy suggests that Israel’s goal is to bring about “regime collapse and state collapse to implode Iran”. Levy argues that Israel’s recent escalatory steps are calculated moves intended to “burn off-ramps” and deliberately prevent the US from backing out of the conflict.

In Lebanon

Ongoing clashes in South Lebanon: Fighting continues in the border region, with Hezbollah announcing that it recently attacked groups of Israeli soldiers in the southern Lebanese town of Taybeh. The group also reported targeting Israeli troops stationed across the border in the northern Israeli town of Kiryat Shmona.

Fighting continues in the border region, with Hezbollah announcing that it recently attacked groups of Israeli soldiers in the southern Lebanese town of Taybeh. The group also reported targeting Israeli troops stationed across the border in the northern Israeli town of Kiryat Shmona. Mass displacement: Israel’s military assault on Lebanon has forcibly displaced more than a million Lebanese people in less than three weeks.

In Iraq

Attack in Salah al-Din: Three security personnel from the Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF) were wounded, with one in critical condition, following an attack on the 6th Brigade’s headquarters in the Beiji district of the Salah al-Din governorate in Iraq.

Three security personnel from the Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF) were wounded, with one in critical condition, following an attack on the 6th Brigade’s headquarters in the Beiji district of the Salah al-Din governorate in Iraq. The role of the PMF: The PMF (also known as Hashd al-Shaabi) is an umbrella organisation of mostly Shia paramilitary factions originally formed to fight the ISIL (ISIS) group. Although it is formally integrated into Iraq’s state security forces, the PMF includes several factions that are closely aligned with Iran.

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