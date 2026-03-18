Israel says it killed Iran intel minister in third assassination in 2 days

If the death of Esmaeil Khatib is confirmed, it would be the third major high-profile assassination of Iranian leaders n successive days.

Defence Minister Israel Katz has claimed Israel has killed Iran’s intelligence minister, Esmaeil Khatib. Tehran has not commented on, nor confirmed the attack.

If the claim announced Wednesday is confirmed, it would be the third major high-profile assassination of Iranian leaders in two days.

Israel’s assassination of Iran’s security chief Ali Larijani and Gholamreza Soleimani, head of the Basij paramilitary force, who were both killed in Israeli air strikes on Tuesday, came as a blow to Iran. Iran will hold funerals on Wednesday for both men.

Howvere, Larijani’s killing will not deal a fatal blow to Iran’s leadership, the country’s foreign minister said.

In an interview with Al Jazeera, aired after the killing of Larijani was confirmed by Tehran early on Wednesday, Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Abbas Araghchi said the United States and Israel had yet to realise that Iran’s government does not rely on a single individual.

Al Jazeera’s Nida Ibrahim, reporting form the occupied West Bank. said that Israeli military analysts regard Khatib as having been a trusted figure close to Iran’s new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei.

“According to Israeli sources, they said they have been gathering intelligence that allowed them in the past 24 hours to declare the deaths of three senior Iranian officials,” Ibrahim said.

Katz also announced that he and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had given the Israeli military standing authorisation to eliminate other senior Iranian officials in their sights, without requiring case-by-case approval.

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“This is seen as another success from the Israeli perspective in targeting the Iranian leadership,” she said.

The alleged killing of Khatib follows a difficult 24 hours for Tehran.

On Tuesday, Iran confirmed the deaths of Larijani, the powerful secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, an Soleimani, commander of the Basij, the IRGC’s internal paramilitary force.

Larijani had been one of Iran’s most influential political operators, having previously led its nuclear negotiations with the West and served as speaker of parliament.

The killings are part of a pattern of leadership targeting that Israel has pursued across its network of adversaries.

Numerous Hamas leaders inside and outside of Gaza have been assassinated, following a pattern of years of targeting Palestinian leaders stretching back decades.

Hezbollah’s long-time leader Hassan Nasrallah and a former Houthi prime minister Ahmed Rahawi, have both been killed, and Israeli officials have signalled that such strikes will continue.

Since launching its offensive on February 28, Israel and the United States have systematically removed much of Iran’s top tier of military and political leadership, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed on the opening day of the war, along with several family members.