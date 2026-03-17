US Attorney General Pam Bondi subpoenaed for congressional Epstein probe

Bondi will face questions about the Trump administration’s compliance with the Epstein Files Transparency Act in April.

A subcommittee in the United States Congress has subpoenaed Attorney General Pam Bondi, compelling her to testify in a closed-door hearing as part of a probe into convicted former sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The subpoena was released on Tuesday, after the US House Oversight Committee voted in favour of issuing it earlier this month.

In Tuesday’s letter, committee chair James Comer explained that Bondi would be required to give a sworn deposition on April 14.

“The Committee has questions regarding the Department of Justice’s handling of the investigation into Jeffrey Epstein and his associates and its compliance with the Epstein Files Transparency Act,” Comer wrote.

“As Attorney General, you are directly responsible for overseeing the Department’s collection, review, and determinations regarding the release of files pursuant to the Epstein Files Transparency Act, and the Committee therefore believes that you possess valuable insight into these efforts.”

The news outlet Reuters reported that the Department of Justice, which Bondi oversees, has yet to comment on the latest request.

Bondi separately testified before the House Judiciary Committee in February, with lawmakers grilling her over the handling of the Epstein files by the administration of US President Donald Trump.

Since Trump took office for a second term in 2025, Bondi has faced repeated criticism for her handling of Epstein-related files.

In an interview in February 2025, for instance, she told Fox News that Epstein’s “client list” was “sitting on my desk right now”. By July of that year, however, she had walked back those remarks, saying no such list existed.

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The Trump administration also faced criticism for failing to deliver on its promise of transparency with regards to the closely watched case.

Hundreds of victims have stepped forward in recent years, claiming to have been sexually abused by Epstein, a wealthy and well-connected financier who died in his jail cell in 2019.

Trump was among the influential figures Epstein kept in his social circle, though the two ultimately had a falling-out.

Congress passed in November the Epstein Files Transparency Act to compel the Trump administration to release the entire federal case file related to Epstein.

But the Trump administration has been accused of concealing the names of powerful individuals implicated in the files, in part by heavily redacting the documents.

The Epstein Files Transparency Act only allowed for limited redactions in order to protect the identities of victims.

Lawmakers such as Representative Thomas Massie and Representative Rho Khanna have said that redactions by the Justice Department go far beyond what is permitted.

Massie and Khanna have also raised questions about why the Justice Department missed the deadline specified in the law for the Epstein files’ release — and why some documents appeared to be missing from a late January release.

On Tuesday, Khanna, a Democrat, weighed in on Bondi’s upcoming testimony, praising his fellow Congress members for their bipartisan push for accountability.

Lawmakers like Massie and Nancy Mace, he wrote, “are showing that you can stand for accountability of the Epstein class by working across the aisle and putting the American people before party”.

Khanna then added, “What questions do you think Bondi must answer under oath?”