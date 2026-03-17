Israel claims to have assassinated commander of Iran’s Basij militia unit

If confirmed, Gholamreza Soleimani would be the highest level assassination in the war since US-Israeli strikes killed former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

The Israeli military has claimed in a post on X Tuesday that it has killed Gholamreza Soleimani, the commander of the Basij unit, the internal security paramilitary militia of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

“Guided by precise intelligence from Military Intelligence, the Air Force conducted a targeted strike yesterday in the heart of Tehran, eliminating Gholamreza Soleimani, commander of the Basij unit over the past six years,” it said on Tuesday.

Iran has not commented on, nor confirmed this claim.

If confirmed, Soleimani would be the highest level assassination in the war since United States-Israeli strikes killed the former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, and several members of his family on the first day of the war they launched on February 28.

The US Treasury records Soleimani’s birth year as 1965. He has been sanctioned by the United States, the European Union, and other countries for his alleged role in suppressing dissent through the Basij.

More to come…