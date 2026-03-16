Qatar Airways announces ‘limited’ flights to and from Doha

Airline says limited number of flights will operate as of March 18 between Qatari capital and dozens of destinations.

Qatar Airways has announced a limited flight schedule to and from the Qatari capital, Doha, as the US-Israeli war on Iran roils air travel in the region.

The airline said on Monday that it would operate a limited number of flights from Wednesday to March 28.

The flights will operate to and from dozens of cities in Africa, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, North and South America, and the Asia Pacific.

“With Qatar Airways scheduled flight operations still temporarily suspended due to the closure of Qatari airspace, we want you to know that we are doing our utmost to support you with your journey, and to reunite you with your family and loved ones,” the airline said.

“Qatar Airways will resume operations once the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority announces the safe full reopening of Qatari airspace.”

Air travel in several countries in the Middle East has been disrupted since the US and Israel launched a military assault on Iran on February 28.

The US-Israeli attacks have prompted retaliatory Iranian missile and drone strikes across the region, including in several Gulf countries that serve as major air travel hubs.

Continued airspace restrictions have left many travellers stuck in the region with no means of getting home as the war continues.

The United Arab Emirates, which has been the hardest hit by Iranian attacks, said on Monday that flights were gradually resuming at Dubai International Airport after a “drone-related incident” that sparked a fuel tank fire nearby.

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In a statement, the airport said flights to and from Dubai were gradually resuming to “selected destinations”.

Authorities also said they had contained the fire and no injuries were reported.