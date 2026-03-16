Oscars 2026: Full list of winners
One Battle After Another wins six Oscars, while Sinners takes four awards.
One Battle After Another was the big winner of the 98th Academy Awards, taking home six Oscars.
Paul Thomas Anderson’s black comedy about a has-been revolutionary won Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Supporting Actor, Best Film Editing, and Best Casting.
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Sinners, which entered the ceremony with a record 16 nominations, was the second-biggest winner of the night, with four awards.
Michael B Jordan earned Best Actor for his leading role, while director Ryan Coogler picked up his first Oscar for Original Screenplay.
In the acting categories, Jessie Buckley won Best Actress for Hamnet, marking her first Academy Award, while Amy Madigan was recognised as Best Supporting Actress for Weapons.
Elsewhere, the South Korean musical fantasy KPop Demon Hunters won two Oscars, while Frankenstein also secured two awards.
Here is the full list of winners:
Best Picture
One Battle After Another
Best Actress
Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
Best Actor
Michael B Jordan, Sinners
Best Supporting Actress
Amy Madigan, Weapons
Best Supporting Actor
Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
Best director
Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
Best Original Score
Ludwig Göransson, Sinners
Best Animated Film
KPop Demon Hunters
Best International Feature
Sentimental Value
Best Documentary Feature
Mr Nobody Against Putin
Best Casting
Cassandra Kulukundis, One Battle After Another
Best Sound
Gareth John, Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A Rizzo and Juan Peralta, F1
Best Original Screenplay
Ryan Coogler, Sinners
Best Adapted Screenplay
Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
Best Documentary Short
All the Empty Rooms
Best Live Action Short Film
The Singers and Two People Exchanging Saliva (tie)
Best animated short film
The Girl Who Cried Pearls
Best Music (Original Song):
EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick, Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo and Teddy Park for Golden, KPop Demon Hunters
Best Film Editing:
Andy Jurgensen, One Battle After Another
Best Cinematography:
Autumn Durald Arkapaw, Sinners
Best Production Design:
Tamara Deverell and Shane Vieau, Frankenstein
Best Costume Design
Kate Hawley, Frankenstein
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel and Cliona Furey, Frankenstein
Best Visual Effects
Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett, Avatar: Fire and Ash