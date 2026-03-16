Oscars 2026: Full list of winners

One Battle After Another wins six Oscars, while Sinners takes four awards.

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One Battle After Another was the big winner of the 98th Academy Awards, taking home six Oscars.

Paul Thomas Anderson’s black comedy about a has-been revolutionary won Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Supporting Actor, Best Film Editing, and Best Casting.

Recommended Stories list of 1 item list 1 of 1 One Battle After Another wins Best Picture at 2026 Oscars end of list

Sinners, which entered the ceremony with a record 16 nominations, was the second-biggest winner of the night, with four awards.

Michael B Jordan earned Best Actor for his leading role, while director Ryan Coogler picked up his first Oscar for Original Screenplay.

In the acting categories, Jessie Buckley won Best Actress for Hamnet, marking her first Academy Award, while Amy Madigan was recognised as Best Supporting Actress for Weapons.

Elsewhere, the South Korean musical fantasy KPop Demon Hunters won two Oscars, while Frankenstein also secured two awards.

Here is the full list of winners:

Best Picture

One Battle After Another

Best Actress

Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

Best Actor

Michael B Jordan, Sinners

Best Supporting Actress

Amy Madigan, Weapons

Best Supporting Actor

Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

Best director

Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Best Original Score

Ludwig Göransson, Sinners

Best Animated Film

KPop Demon Hunters

Best International Feature

Sentimental Value

Best Documentary Feature

Mr Nobody Against Putin

Best Casting

Cassandra Kulukundis, One Battle After Another

Best Sound

Gareth John, Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A Rizzo and Juan Peralta, F1

Best Original Screenplay

Ryan Coogler, Sinners

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Best Adapted Screenplay

Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Best Documentary Short

All the Empty Rooms

Best Live Action Short Film

The Singers and Two People Exchanging Saliva (tie)

Best animated short film

The Girl Who Cried Pearls

Best Music (Original Song):

EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick, Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo and Teddy Park for Golden, KPop Demon Hunters

Best Film Editing:

Andy Jurgensen, One Battle After Another

Best Cinematography:

Autumn Durald Arkapaw, Sinners

Best Production Design:

Tamara Deverell and Shane Vieau, Frankenstein

Best Costume Design

Kate Hawley, Frankenstein

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel and Cliona Furey, Frankenstein

Best Visual Effects

Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett, Avatar: Fire and Ash