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Oscars 2026: Full list of winners

One Battle After Another wins six Oscars, while Sinners takes four awards.

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Director Paul Thomas Anderson poses in the press room for the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, on March 15, 2026 [Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP]
By Reuters and The Associated Press
Published On 16 Mar 2026

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One Battle After Another was the big winner of the 98th Academy Awards, taking home six Oscars.

Paul Thomas Anderson’s black comedy about a has-been revolutionary won Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Supporting Actor, Best Film Editing, and Best Casting.

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Sinners, which entered the ceremony with a record 16 nominations, was the second-biggest winner of the night, with four awards.

Michael B Jordan earned Best Actor for his leading role, while director Ryan Coogler picked up his first Oscar for Original Screenplay.

In the acting categories, Jessie Buckley won Best Actress for Hamnet, marking her first Academy Award, while Amy Madigan was recognised as Best Supporting Actress for Weapons.

Elsewhere, the South Korean musical fantasy KPop Demon Hunters won two Oscars, while Frankenstein also secured two awards.

Here is the full list of winners:

Best Picture
One Battle After Another 

Best Actress
Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

Best Actor
Michael B Jordan, Sinners

Best Supporting Actress
Amy Madigan, Weapons

Best Supporting Actor
Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

Best director
Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Best Original Score
Ludwig Göransson, Sinners 

Best Animated Film
KPop Demon Hunters

Best International Feature
Sentimental Value

Best Documentary Feature
Mr Nobody Against Putin

Best Casting
Cassandra Kulukundis, One Battle After Another

Best Sound
Gareth John, Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A Rizzo and Juan Peralta, F1

Best Original Screenplay
Ryan Coogler, Sinners

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Best Adapted Screenplay
Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Best Documentary Short
All the Empty Rooms  

Best Live Action Short Film
The Singers and Two People Exchanging Saliva (tie)

Best animated short film
The Girl Who Cried Pearls

Best Music (Original Song):
EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick, Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo and Teddy Park for Golden, KPop Demon Hunters

Best Film Editing:
Andy Jurgensen, One Battle After Another

Best Cinematography:
Autumn Durald Arkapaw, Sinners

Best Production Design:
Tamara Deverell and Shane Vieau, Frankenstein

Best Costume Design
Kate Hawley, Frankenstein

Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel and Cliona Furey, Frankenstein

Best Visual Effects
Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett, Avatar: Fire and Ash

(From L) US visual effects supervisor Eric Saindon, US visual effects artist Richard Baneham, Daniel Barrett and US visual effects supervisor Joe Letteri accept the award for Best Visual Effects for "Avatar: Fire and Ash" onstage during the 98th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 15, 2026. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP)
Visual effects supervisor Eric Saindon, visual effects artist Richard Baneham, Daniel Barrett and visual effects supervisor Joe Letteri accept the award for Best Visual Effects for Avatar: Fire and Ash [Patrick T. Fallon/AFP]

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