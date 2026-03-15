Republic of Congo votes in election that could extend Sassou’s 42-year rule

Incumbent President Denis Sassou Nguesso, 82, is running for a fifth term in an election boycotted by major political parties.

The Republic of Congo is voting in a presidential election widely expected to extend Denis Sassou Nguesso’s decades-long rule by another five years, with limited active opposition and little uncertainty about the result.

Polls opened at 7am local time (06:00 GMT) on Sunday and will close at 6pm (17:00 GMT).

More than 3.2 million Congolese are registered to vote, although analysts and civil society groups expect the turnout to fall below the nearly 68 percent recorded in 2021, when Sassou won with 88.4 percent of the vote.

The Republic of Congo, the third-largest oil producer in sub-Saharan Africa and a producer of liquefied natural gas (LNG), is one of the most politically repressive countries in the world, with Freedom House giving it a 17 out of 100 rating for freedom.

Sassou, 82, seized power in 1979 and has ‌governed almost continuously since, except for a five-year hiatus in the 1990s. He is running against six little-known candidates, with analysts saying none of them can mount a significant challenge against the incumbent, who has been in power for nearly 42 years.

The campaign showed a vast mismatch between Sassou and his opponents, with the incumbent being the only candidate to travel around the country to canvass for votes. Roads in the capital city, Brazzaville, are paved with Sassou’s effigies.

The country’s electoral bodies are also dominated by figures aligned with the ruling Congolese Labour Party. Two other major parties are boycotting the elections over allegations of unfair electoral practices. Two of the country’s best‑known opposition leaders are in prison, while others are in exile.

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‘I don’t expect things to improve’

Some Congolese, therefore, say they see little chance for change.

Gilbert, a 44-year-old civil servant from Brazzaville, told Al Jazeera he does “odd jobs” as his salary is not enough to cover all his household expenses.

“At my age, believing that these elections will change our daily lives would be almost suicidal,” he said. “I’ve known practically the same leader all my life.”

Rights groups say the political space has narrowed in recent years, citing arrests of activists and suspensions of parties.

Prime Minister Anatole Collinet Makosso has dismissed accusations of pro-Sassou bias, arguing that Congo’s oversight bodies will ensure a transparent and fair election.

“It’s an election whose outcome is known in advance,” Frederic Nkou, an unemployed resident of Brazzaville, told the Reuters news agency, echoing Gilbert. “I don’t expect things to improve.”

Sassou has campaigned on continuity, pledging to accelerate development projects and expand access to education and professional training.

The economy, heavily dependent on oil, has stabilised in recent years after a long downturn, but 52 percent of Congo’s 6.1 million people live in poverty, according to the World Bank.

Provisional electoral results are expected 48 to 72 hours after the polls close.