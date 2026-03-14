Iran continues intensified attacks across Gulf in US-Israel war fallout

Iran has pressed on with sustained missile and drone attacks across the Gulf region, despite repeated protests from its neighbours, in ongoing retaliation in the war launched by the United States and Israel.

Tehran’s strikes targeted multiple countries, including Saudi Arabia and Qatar, late on Friday and in the early hours of Saturday.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defence said in multiple statements that several drones were intercepted and destroyed in the east and north of the country as it fended off attacks.

The ministry also said late on Friday that the country’s armed forces intercepted a ballistic missile launched towards the al-Kharj governorate.

Meanwhile, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on Saturday that five US Air Force refuelling planes were damaged in recent days while on the ground at an airbase in Saudi Arabia.

According to the WSJ, quoting unnamed US officials, the aircraft were damaged in an Iranian attack.

It did not say when the attack occurred, adding that US Central Command (CENTCOM) declined to comment on the report.

Meanwhile, Qatar’s Ministry of Defence reported missile attacks and issued temporary evacuation measures.

An intercepted missile strike was announced at about 2am (11:00 GMT), while another one was reported later in the morning.

Separately, Qatar’s Ministry of Interior shared an update advising that temporary precautionary evacuation measures issued only apply to “residents in the specified areas who received notifications through the National Alert System”.

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“Safe alternative accommodations have been provided for those affected, while some have chosen to move to safe places of their own choice, until the security threat passes,” the ministry said.

Blast over Doha

Al Jazeera’s Dmitry Medvedenko, reporting from Doha, said that there was a large blast over the skies above the city at about 1:30am on Saturday (22:30 GMT on Friday).

“It was felt all across the city,” Medvedenko said, adding: “For the first time in two weeks of this conflict, certain parts of the city actually received evacuation orders about an hour before the attack happened.”

“Many people had to spend a few hours in basements, not allowed to return to their homes. This was unprecedented,” our correspondent also said.

Meanwhile, the Kuwait National Guard shot down a drone “in one of the areas under its responsibility for securing the country”, the Government Communication Centre said.

“This action comes as part of ongoing efforts to enhance security, protect vital sites, and counter any potential threats,” the communications centre said in a post on X.

The Dubai Media Office said that falling debris struck the facade of a building in its central area, after an attack was “successfully” shot down.

No fire occurred and no injuries were reported, and the situation was now contained, the media office said, without specifying if it was caused by a missile or a drone.

Iran has been launching missile and drone attacks across the Gulf region, targeting US assets and military bases as well as commercial and civilian sites.