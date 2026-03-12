Netanyahu says Israel ‘stronger than ever’ in first speech since Iran war

Prime minister says US-Israeli war prevented Iran from moving its nuclear and ballistic projects underground.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claims his country is “becoming stronger than ever” as it continues alongside the United States to wage war on Iran, which he said had suffered heavy blows in almost two weeks of attacks.

Speaking at a news conference on Thursday, Netanyahu said Israeli attacks killed top Iranian nuclear scientists and inflicted severe damage on the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Basij forces.

“Iran is no longer the same Iran,” Netanyahu said, claiming the attacks launched on February 28 had prevented Iran from moving its nuclear and ballistic projects underground.

Asked about Iran’s newly-elected supreme leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, and Hezbollah’s leader Naim Qassem, Netanyahu said he wouldn’t take out any “life insurance” on either figure.

He said Khamenei was a “puppet of the Revolutionary Guards” who could not appear in public after the supreme leader issued a statement that was read on state TV by a news anchor.

Addressing the Iranians who took to the streets to protest their government, most recently in January, Netanyahu said: “We are standing by your side.”

“But at the end of the day this is up to you, it’s in your hands,” he added.

His statement echoed previous ones by US President Donald Trump, who repeatedly called on Iranians to rise up and overthrow their government, saying the “hour of their freedom is at hand”.

The Israeli prime minister also said the war with Iran had enabled his country to forge alliances in the region.

“This would not have been possible in the past but now we are doing our best,” he said.

Iran has launched drone and missile attacks on Gulf countries, forcing several oil terminals to halt operations and shattering the appearance of security.

Iran has defended its strikes in the region, saying it only seeks to target US assets there, but its neighbours say attacks have damaged trust for the foreseeable future.

The United Nations Security Council on Wednesday adopted a draft resolution sponsored by the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) condemning Iran’s attacks on Gulf countries and Jordan, demanding that Tehran immediately halt hostilities.

Israel had sought to normalise ties with Gulf countries through the Abraham accords in September 2020, but diplomatic relations had soured against the backdrop of Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza.