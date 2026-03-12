Israeli ‘double-tap strike’ hits displaced on Beirut seafront, kills eight

The attack appears to be another Israeli attempted assassination, outside areas traditionally targeted.

Israel’s latest daily large-scale attacks on Lebanon have killed more than a dozen people in Beirut and the south, as Iran and Hezbollah launched coordinated waves of attacks on Israel, with renewed conflict on this volatile front boiling over as part of the wider war launched by the United States and Israel on Iran.

A “double-tap” Israeli strike on Thursday at Beirut’s seafront area of Ramlet al-Baida, where displaced families were seeking respite from relentless bombing, killed eight people and wounded 31, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health.

“Witnesses in Ramlet al-Baida say they were sleeping in their tents when the roar of the jets woke them,” said Heidi Pett, reporting for Al Jazeera from Beirut.

“Then there was an impact and they popped their heads out of their tents in time to see the second one.”

Pett said the strike appeared to be another Israeli attempted assassination strike, “notably in areas outside those traditionally targeted, and beyond the zones where Israel has issued evacuation orders”.

“These are often described as precision strikes, but tonight’s attack left 31 wounded and eight dead …This area is home to many displaced people who don’t have anywhere else to go,” she said.

Al Jazeera’s Zeina Khodr described the attack as a “marked escalation in this conflict”.

Civilians in Lebanon are caught in the crossfire of a punishing front in a wider regional war.

Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA) also reported that Israeli forces killed at least seven more people in attacks on southern Lebanon and other parts of the country.

Lebanon’s health ministry said three people were killed and a child injured in an Israeli attack on Aramoun, a town in the hills overlooking Beirut about 10 kilometers (6 miles) south of the capital.

Two people were killed and six were wounded in an Israeli attack on the town of Deir Antar in the Bint Jbeil district. Another two were killed in an Israeli attack on a four-storey building targeted in the Maarakah-Tyre intersection.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing in the damaged building, NNA said.

Earlier on Thursday, a mother and her three sons were killed in an attack on Burj Shamali in the Tyre district, and eight people were killed in an Israeli attack on the town of Shaath in the Baalbek district.

The latest attacks come after Lebanese health officials said the death toll from Israeli attacks since February 28 has risen to 634.

Hezbollah claims damage in strikes on Israel

Hezbollah, meanwhile, carried out several attacks against Israeli towns and bases overnight.

Nida Ibrahim, reporting from Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, said, “Around 8pm yesterday (18:00 GMT), Hezbollah fired a salvo of 100 rockets into northern Israel, an attack that was coordinated with Iran. This was the largest batch fired since the conflict began. According to Israel’s Channel 14, it was a miracle no one was injured. Of course, some officials have reported damage, but the information we get on damage is generally very minimal.

“The attacks also sent hundreds of thousands of Israelis into shelters, an issue the Israeli government is treating very carefully. It knows people support the war in Iran, but it needs to be careful about how much time Israelis are kept in shelters,” she added.

These include a drone attack on the northern Ya’ara barracks, and missile attacks on the Beit Lid base, the Glilot base near Tel Aviv and the Atlit base near Haifa.

Hezbollah said it also fired artillery at Israeli troops in southern Lebanon and launched drones and rockets towards the Israeli city of Nahariya.

The group claimed that a drone attack it launched on the Meron Air Operations Command and Control Base on Wednesday “resulted in damage to one of the radars” there.

Rockets fired from Iran towards Israel have fallen in open areas, the army stated.

It added that rockets were detected heading towards the occupied Golan Heights, Haifa Bay and areas in northern Israel. Sirens were heard as the missiles were detected approaching.

Israel and Hezbollah have traded heavy fire during the ongoing conflict, but the suffering has been hugely disproportionate.

Besides the high death toll and injuries, a total of 780,000 Lebanese people have been registered as displaced since the outbreak of the war. Meanwhile, at least two Israeli soldiers have so far been killed in Lebanon, with several people injured in Israel from Hezbollah rockets.