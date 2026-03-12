Iran’s Mojtaba Khamenei issues first statement as Supreme Leader amid war

Mojtaba Khamenei has issued his first statement since taking over as Iran’s new supreme leader, after his father Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several family members were assassinated in United Sates and Israeli strikes at the outset of the war which has now embroiled much of the Middle East.

In a televised address on Thursday, Khamenei called for national unity and said the vital global artery of Strait of Hormuz would continue to be closed to pressure Iran’s enemies.

He added that all US bases should be immediately closed in the region or be attacked. While Iran believes in friendship with neighbours, Khamenei said attacks on US bases in the region would continue.

The resistance in Yemen “will also do the job,” the supreme leader said, adding that armed groups in Iraq also “want to help” the Islamic revolution.

Khamenei thanked the country’s military, who he said had stopped Iran from being dominated or divided as it came under attack.

“I would like to thank the brave fighters who are doing a great job at a time when our country is under pressure and under attack,” he said, and pledged that Iran would continue fighting.

We will bring you more on this shortly…