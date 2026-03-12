Iran war: What is happening on day 13 of US-Israel attacks?

Cyberattacks, tensions in the Strait of Hormuz and rising oil prices are deepening the global consequences of the war.

The United States and Israeli strikes on Iran continue, as Tehran has stepped up attacks to disrupt energy markets, triggering a spike in oil prices.

According to Iran’s representative to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani, at least 1,348 civilians have been killed as the war entered its 13th day on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has outlined three conditions to end the war: recognition of Tehran’s legitimate rights, payment of reparations and firm international guarantees against future aggression.

This comes as Tehran has continued retaliatory attacks and signalled potential conditions for ending the conflict.

At the same time, cyberattacks, maritime incidents in the Strait of Hormuz and rising oil prices are adding to the global fallout of the war.

Here are the latest developments:

In Iran

Growing death toll: At least 1,348 civilians have been killed and over 17,000 injured in Iran since the US and Israel launched their attacks on February 28.

At least 1,348 civilians have been killed and over 17,000 injured in Iran since the US and Israel launched their attacks on February 28. ‘Catastrophic’ humanitarian toll: UNICEF reported that the escalating conflict has created a “catastrophic” situation, with more than 1,100 children reported injured or killed.

UNICEF reported that the escalating conflict has created a “catastrophic” situation, with more than 1,100 children reported injured or killed. Conditions for peace: President Pezeshkian said Tehran would consider ending the war if its “legitimate rights” are recognised, reparations are paid and firm international guarantees prevent future attacks.

President Pezeshkian said Tehran would consider ending the war if its “legitimate rights” are recognised, reparations are paid and firm international guarantees prevent future attacks. Cyberattack: Iran-linked group Handala said it crippled medical device giant Stryker’s networks and stole 50TB of data in retaliation for the Minab school strike that killed more than 170 people, mostly schoolchildren.

Iran-linked group Handala said it crippled medical device giant Stryker’s networks and stole 50TB of data in retaliation for the Minab school strike that killed more than 170 people, mostly schoolchildren. UN call to halt attacks: The UN Security Council adopted a resolution urging Iran to stop attacks on Gulf states, without mentioning US or Israeli strikes on Iran.

Top adviser calls Trump ‘Satan’: Yahya Rahim Safavi, a senior adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, lashed out at US President Donald Trump on state television, calling him “the most corrupt and stupid American president” and “Satan himself”.

Yahya Rahim Safavi, a senior adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, lashed out at US President Donald Trump on state television, calling him “the most corrupt and stupid American president” and “Satan himself”. No evidence of mines: French President Emmanuel Macron said he had “no confirmation” Iran was laying sea mines in the Strait of Hormuz after reports the key waterway had been mined.

French President Emmanuel Macron said he had “no confirmation” Iran was laying sea mines in the Strait of Hormuz after reports the key waterway had been mined. Joint strike with Hezbollah: The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it carried out a joint missile operation with Lebanese ally Hezbollah against targets in Israel.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it carried out a joint missile operation with Lebanese ally Hezbollah against targets in Israel. Tensions in the Strait of Hormuz: The IRGC said it fired at two vessels that allegedly ignored warnings. Additionally, Oman’s navy rescued 20 sailors from a Thai-flagged vessel attacked in the strait.

The Gulf countries

Saudi Arabia: The Ministry of Defence on Thursday said two drones heading towards the Shaybah oilfield were intercepted and destroyed over the kingdom’s Empty Quarter desert. Another drone towards the oilfield had earlier been “intercepted and destroyed”. Earlier on Thursday, the ministry said it shot down one drone approaching a district housing foreign embassies, and another in the eastern region.

The Ministry of Defence on Thursday said two drones heading towards the Shaybah oilfield were intercepted and destroyed over the kingdom’s Empty Quarter desert. Another drone towards the oilfield had earlier been “intercepted and destroyed”. Earlier on Thursday, the ministry said it shot down one drone approaching a district housing foreign embassies, and another in the eastern region. Oman: A drone attack damaged several fuel tanks at the port of Salalah, an act strongly condemned by Qatar as a dangerous escalation. Iran has denied being behind the attack.

A drone attack damaged several fuel tanks at the port of Salalah, an act strongly condemned by Qatar as a dangerous escalation. Iran has denied being behind the attack. Bahrain: The country responded to an Iranian attack on fuel tanks in Muharraq, urging residents to stay indoors to avoid smoke.

The country responded to an Iranian attack on fuel tanks in Muharraq, urging residents to stay indoors to avoid smoke. UAE: The country intercepted a massive wave of Iranian projectiles, including six ballistic missiles, seven cruise missiles, and 39 drones on March 11. Citibank has told The Associated Press news agency that it will close all its branches except one following a threat from Iran to target financial institutions in the region.

Kuwait: Six electricity transmission lines in Kuwait went out of service after debris from intercepted drones fell on the infrastructure, the country’s Ministry of Electricity said on Thursday. Earlier, the Gulf country intercepted several drones, though one struck a residential building, wounding two people.

Six electricity transmission lines in Kuwait went out of service after debris from intercepted drones fell on the infrastructure, the country’s Ministry of Electricity said on Thursday. Earlier, the Gulf country intercepted several drones, though one struck a residential building, wounding two people. Espionage arrests: Bahrain’s Ministry of Interior said four Bahraini citizens were arrested on charges of spying for Iran’s IRGC.

Bahrain’s Ministry of Interior said four Bahraini citizens were arrested on charges of spying for Iran’s IRGC. Qatar Airways to resume flights: The airline said it will operate 29 flights to and from Doha on Thursday after receiving temporary government authorisation.

The airline said it will operate 29 flights to and from Doha on Thursday after receiving temporary government authorisation. ‘Proud as a Qatari’: Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani praised the unity of citizens and residents during repeated Iranian attacks, pledging to keep daily life undisrupted.

In the US

‘We’ve won’: The president said US strikes had already defeated Iran, telling reporters the country was “pretty much at the end of the line”. While declaring, “we’ve won … We won – in the first hour it was over.”

The president said US strikes had already defeated Iran, telling reporters the country was “pretty much at the end of the line”. While declaring, “we’ve won … We won – in the first hour it was over.” Iran welcome at World Cup: Trump said he would “welcome” Iran’s participation in the upcoming World Cup despite the war, the White House reported.

Trump said he would “welcome” Iran’s participation in the upcoming World Cup despite the war, the White House reported. ‘Targeting error’ likely led to school strike: An Iranian school was likely hit by a US Tomahawk missile due to a targeting mistake, The New York Times reported, quoting US officials.

An Iranian school was likely hit by a US Tomahawk missile due to a targeting mistake, The New York Times reported, quoting US officials. US war costs hit $11.3bn in 6 days: The opening week of the war cost the US military more than $11.3bn, lawmakers were told in a Pentagon briefing, according to reports.

In Israel

No time limit for operation: Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said the operation “will continue without any time limit, as long as required, until we achieve all objectives and win the campaign”.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said the operation “will continue without any time limit, as long as required, until we achieve all objectives and win the campaign”. Israeli soldiers wounded: The military says 14 Israeli soldiers have been injured since the war began, including six in southern Lebanon.

The military says 14 Israeli soldiers have been injured since the war began, including six in southern Lebanon. 179 injured in 24 hours: Israel’s Ministry of Health says 179 people were injured in the last 24 hours, with the majority of them being in “mild condition”.

Israel’s Ministry of Health says 179 people were injured in the last 24 hours, with the majority of them being in “mild condition”. ‘Large-scale’ Beirut strikes: The Israeli military said it began a “large-scale wave of strikes” on Hezbollah infrastructure in the Dahiyeh area.

The Israeli military said it began a “large-scale wave of strikes” on Hezbollah infrastructure in the Dahiyeh area. Iran’s missiles detected: The Israeli military said it had detected missiles fired from Iran heading towards Israeli territory.

In Lebanon, Iraq

Strike on Beirut: The Lebanese Ministry of Health said seven people were killed and 21 injured in an Israeli attack on the seafront area of Beirut, where some displaced people have been sleeping out in the open.

The Lebanese Ministry of Health said seven people were killed and 21 injured in an Israeli attack on the seafront area of Beirut, where some displaced people have been sleeping out in the open. Lebanon toll rises: The Lebanese government said the death toll in the war between Israel and Hezbollah was more than 630 people, while some 800,000 have registered as displaced.

The Lebanese government said the death toll in the war between Israel and Hezbollah was more than 630 people, while some 800,000 have registered as displaced. Oil tankers attacked off Iraq: Two oil tankers were attacked off Iraq’s coast, government officials told the INA news agency. At least one crew member of a ship was killed and several were missing, while 38 people had been rescued.

Oil and energy